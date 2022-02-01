POPULAR bargain brand Home Bargains is selling a purr-fect hanging chair for pets online.
The hanging chair comes with a cosy cushion for cats and dogs to curl up in for just £89.99.
The chair is designed to allow airflow which helps with the pet smell.
Home Bargains shared the pet hanging chair on their Instagram page, saying: "Why should humans get to have all the fun?!
"Your pets will love hanging around in our Pet Hanging Chair for £89.99. Get your paws on one, online now!"
The chair can hold a weight of up to 25kg and hangs just a few centimeters off the floor, making it easy for your pet yot get up and down.
The stylish rattan effect will match any household and give your pets a paw-some place to hang out.
Home Bargains offers home delivery at £3.49 for a regular delivery and £7.99 for a large delivery to the UK mainland.
If you spend £150 or more on 'Saver Eligible' items, free Saver Delivery is available.
Find out more on the Home Bargains website here.
Home Bargains stores in Gwent:
- Blackwood: Blackwood Gate Retail Park, Blackwood Road
- Brynmawr: Lakeside Retail Park
- Caerphilly: Pontygwindy Road
- Cwmbran: Gwent Square
- Ebbw Vale: James Street
- Monmouth: Oldway Centre, Monnow Street
- Newport: Mendalgief Retail Park, Docks Way
- Newport: Newport Leisure Park, Spytty
- Tredegar: Gwent Square Shopping Centre
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.