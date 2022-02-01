POPULAR bargain brand Home Bargains is selling a purr-fect hanging chair for pets online.

The hanging chair comes with a cosy cushion for cats and dogs to curl up in for just £89.99.

The chair is designed to allow airflow which helps with the pet smell.

Home Bargains shared the pet hanging chair on their Instagram page, saying: "Why should humans get to have all the fun?!

"Your pets will love hanging around in our Pet Hanging Chair for £89.99. Get your paws on one, online now!"

 

The chair can hold a weight of up to 25kg and hangs just a few centimeters off the floor, making it easy for your pet yot get up and down. 

The stylish rattan effect will match any household and give your pets a paw-some place to hang out. 

Home Bargains offers home delivery at £3.49 for a regular delivery and £7.99 for a large delivery to the UK mainland. 

If you spend £150 or more on 'Saver Eligible' items, free Saver Delivery is available. 

Find out more on the Home Bargains website here

Home Bargains stores in Gwent:

  • Blackwood: Blackwood Gate Retail Park, Blackwood Road
  • Brynmawr: Lakeside Retail Park
  • Caerphilly: Pontygwindy Road
  • Cwmbran: Gwent Square
  • Ebbw Vale: James Street
  • Monmouth: Oldway Centre, Monnow Street
  • Newport: Mendalgief Retail Park, Docks Way
  • Newport: Newport Leisure Park, Spytty
  • Tredegar: Gwent Square Shopping Centre