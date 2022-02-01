WITH a plethora of streaming services available, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Now TV, we have been spoiled for choice when it comes to TV series and films to watch in recent years.
Dark nights and cold temperatures will mean many Brits will be opting to sit in front of the TV rather than brave the elements in the month ahead.
Thankfully, Netflix has us covered. The streaming giant has released a whole host of new shows and movies for February, with more still to come throughout the month.
Here is the list of new Netflix releases in January including TV shows, Netflix originals, films and documentaries.
(N* = Netflix Original)
Netflix TV series and films in February 2022
February 1
- Boy Girl Dog Cat Mouse Cheese (season one) – Animated kids cartoon.
- Christmas Under Wraps (2014) – Hallmark Christmas movie starring Fuller House’s Candace Cameron Bure.
- Gabby’s Dollhouse (season four) N – The Dreamworks Television animation-hybrid series returns.
- Guest House (2020) – Comedy about a newly engaged couple buying their dream home but with the caveat they’ve got a party animal living in the guesthouse.
- It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (season 15) – The newest season of the FX sitcom comedy.
- Meet The Parents (2000) – Oscar-nominated rom-com about a male nurse meeting the woman of his dreams. Starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.
- My Best Friend Anne Frank (2022) N – Dutch film that examines the friendship between Anne Frank and Hannah Goslar who were separated during the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam.
- Raising Dion (season two) N – The superhero series returns with Dion learning to live and embrace his powers with the support of his mother.
Netflix Raising Dion season two official trailer
- The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind (2019) N – Having premiered on Netflix in all other regions three years ago, it’s now the turn of Netflix UK to receive this excellent movie.
- The Peacemaker (1997) – George Clooney and Nicole Kidman star in this action thriller about an army colonel and a civilian tracking down a stolen nuclear weapon.
February 2
- Dark Desire (season two) N – The second and final season of the Mexican steamy drama.
- MeatEater (season 10 part two) N – Docuseries.
- The Tinder Swindler (2022) N – True-crime documentary about a man who wooed and emptied the pockets of victims.
February 3
- Finding Ola (season one) N – Arabic-language comedy series about a woman looking to rediscover and reinvent herself all while raising two children.
- Kid Cosmic (season three) N – The final season of the kids animated series.
- Murdererville (season one) N – Will Arnett plays an eccentric detective in this improv comedy series.
February 4
- Looop Lapeta (2022) N – Indian comedy from Sony about a woman racing against time to save her boyfriend.
- Sweet Magnolias (season two) N – The feel-good series returns after the explosive events of the season 1 finale.
- Through My Window (2022) N – Spanish teen movie based on a book about a woman trying to get her next-door neighbor to fall in love with her.
February 5
- Brokeback Mountain (2005) – Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger get it on in this LGBTQ romance movie that’s approaching its 20th year anniversary.
- Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009) – Richard Gere and Joan Allen stars in this biopic family drama about a college professor bonding with his dog.
- Ridley Jones (season three) N – Chris Nee’s third season of the animated kids series.
February 6
Around the World in 80 Days (2021) – An animated feature film based on the classic story
Around The World In 80 Days Trailer
- The Hunt (2020) – Betty Gilpin (GLOW) stars in this horror thriller about twelve strangers waking up clueless about where they are and they find out they’ve been chosen for a hunt.
- The Photograph (2020) – Issa Rae stars in this romance movie about intertwining love stories in the past and present.
February 8
- Child of Kamiari Month (2022) N – Anime family feature film about a young girl traveling across a mythical Japan to the annual gathering of gods.
- Love is Blind: Japan (season one – first five episodes) N – A new regional spin-off of the Love is Blind reality series.
- Ms. Pat: Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy? (2022) N – Stand-up special.
February 9
- Catching Killers (season two) N – True-crime docuseries.
- Only Jokes Allowed (season one) N – Stand-up special collection out of South Africa.
- The Big Shot Game Show (season one) N – Brazillian gameshow.
- The Privelege (2022) N – German teen horror movie about an elite school where strange supernatural events are taking place.
February 10
- Into the Wind (2022) N – Polish romantic drama.
February 11
- Anne+: The Film (2022) N – Dutch LGBTQ movie about a 20-something Amsterdam trying to figure out what she wants in life.
- Bigbug (2022) N – From award-winning French director Jean-Pierre Jeunet comes a jazzy new movie set in 2050 with humans reliant on AI which decides to stage a coupe.
- Inventing Anna (limited series) N – A new drama limited series from Shonda Rhimes that retells the story of Anna Delvey a woman who conned the New York elite.
- Love and Leashes (2022) N – Korean romantic comedy starring Seohyun and Lee Jun-young.
- Love is Blind (season two – new episodes weekly) N – Netflix dating reality series.
Love Is Blind season two trailer
- Love Tactics (2022) N – Turkish romantic comedy.
- Tall Girl 2 (2022) N – This teen rom-com will reach new heights in this sequel starring Ava Michelle, Sabrina Carpenter, and Griffin Gluck.
February 13
- The Kill Team (2019) – A24 military movie about a young soldier beginning to question his new sargeant.
February 14
- Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (season one) N – Italian romantic drama.
- Fishbowl Wives (2022) N – Japanese drama.
February 16
- Jeen-Yuhs (season one – new episodes weekly) N – Docuseries on Kanye West.
- Secrets of Summer (season one) N – Spanish-language teen drama.
February 17
- Young Wallander (season two) N – The crime mystery series returns for its second season dubbed Killer’s Shadow.
February 18
- Space Force (season two) N – Steve Carrell returns as the head of the United States Space Force for a slimmed-down second season.
- Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) N – A new entry in the horror franchise.
February 25
Vikings: Valhalla first look on Netflix
- Back to 15 (season one) N – Portuguese comedy series.
- Vikings: Valhalla (season one) N – The launch of the huge new historical action franchise which serves as a sequel to the Vikings series.
