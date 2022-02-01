BORIS Johnson’s statement following Sue Gray’s report published on Monday has sparked further calls to resign in the House of Commons.

Mr Johnson said he “accepts Sue Gray’s general findings in full” and “above all her recommendation that we must learn from these events and act now”.

The prime minister apologised for the things “we simply didn’t get right” and apologised for the way the situation has been handled.

He told the Commons: “Firstly, I want to say sorry – and I’m sorry for the things we simply didn’t get right and also sorry for the way this matter has been handled.

“It’s no use saying this or that was within the rules and it’s no use saying people were working hard. This pandemic was hard for everyone.”

Boris Johnson faced shouts of “resign” from Opposition MPs as he told the Commons: “We asked people across this country to make the most extraordinary sacrifices – not to meet loved ones, not to visit relatives before they died, and I understand the anger that people feel.

“But it isn’t enough to say sorry. This is a moment when we must look at ourselves in the mirror and we must learn.

“While the Metropolitan Police must yet complete their investigation, and that means there are no details of specific events in Sue Gray’s report, I of course accept Sue Gray’s general findings in full, and above all her recommendation that we must learn from these events and act now.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer once again called for the prime minister to resign after speaking in Commons on Monday.

Speaking on Twitter he said: “Honesty and decency matter. After months of denials the Prime Minister is now under criminal investigations for breaking his own lockdown laws. He needs to do the decent thing and resign.”

Honesty and decency matter.



After months of denials the Prime Minister is now under criminal investigations for breaking his own lockdown laws.



He needs to do the decent thing and resign. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) January 31, 2022

But what happens if Boris Johnson resigns? Here is all you need to know.

What happens if a prime minister resigns in the UK?





This will depend on the situation.

If a prime minister loses a general election they will offer their resignation to the monarch who will then invite the winning party to form a new government in their name.

However, if a prime minister resigns while their government is still in power, the process differs.

In this case, the government is still elected and therefore the resignation of the standing prime minister triggers a leadership contest, where fellow members of the government will campaign to be leader of the party.

When the leadership contest is decided, the outgoing prime minister will go and offer their resignation to the Queen, and advise she appoints the new leader of the party as prime minister.

This new prime minister is not then required to hold a general election, but they often choose to soon after they take over.

Has a UK prime minister resigned before?





Yes, it happens quite regularly.

When Tony Blair announced his resignation on May 10 2007, he triggered a Labour leadership contest.

Gordon Brown received 313 nominations for leader, and his only opponent, John McDonnell, soon conceded defeat.

On June 27 2007, Brown officially became prime minister of the UK.

The same thing happened with David Cameron's resignation on June 24 following the Brexit vote.

Theresa May won the Conservative leadership contest after her being left the sole candidate.

When May then announced she would resign on June 7 2019, another leadership contest was triggered, resulting in the election of Boris Johnson over Jeremy Hunt.