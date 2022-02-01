A MAN has been jailed after a prolonged assault on two train guards at Newport Railway Station.
Daryl Robins, 56, admitted two counts of assault by beating and one count of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of or provoke unlawful violence on Monday, December 27, last year.
On Friday, January 28, Newport Magistrates Court heard Robins, of no fixed abode, assaulted Shaun Wilcox and Joseph Williams, and also used abusive language and behaviour towards Mr Williams with the intent to intimidate or provoke violence on a train.
The court heard Robins spat at and assaulted the two men, and passengers on the train were "extremely frightened".
Robins was sentenced to 18 weeks in jail for each of the three charges, to be served concurrently.
Earlier in January Robins had been sentenced to 12 weeks in jail for racially abusing a public servant in Cardiff on Friday, Janaury 14 , and the 18-week sentence will be served once this is complete.
He will also have to pay a total of £363 in costs, compensation and a surcharge for victim's services by August 31, 2022.
