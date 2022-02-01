Many of our key projects that formed part of our city centre masterplan are nearing competition.

These include:

• The £6 million redevelopment of the historic indoor market providing a combination of independent food and drink, retail, leisure, and workspaces

• A £3m restoration of the Market Arcade; redefining the arcade as a vibrant and viable commercial attraction within the city’s conservation area

• The £17m redevelopment of Chartist Tower as a four-star city centre hotel.

And the work continues…

Our priority remains to create a city centre which meets the needs of residents now and in the future but is not reliant and focussed on retail.

Projects such as a new city centre leisure facility, flexible office and development spaces, modern living and independent shopping are already beginning to cultivate this healthy mix in Newport – transforming our place.

In partnership with business and the RSL sector we’ve introduced sustainable and contemporary living to the city centre - The Kings Hotel, Market Street, Albany Chambers, Olympia House, Charles Street and the iconic Central View, and more high-quality housing in the pipeline.

Partnership working is also key to creating a welcoming environment and much work is being done through Newport Now; our business improvement district, with the police, hospitality sector, our RSL partners and other key organisations to ensure we’re all working together for Newport – delivering through partnership.

Partnership working has also been central to supporting our businesses through the pandemic.

We’ve administered almost £55million of Welsh Government funding to Newport businesses to support them through the pandemic period, including a start-up specific grant which supported 74 new businesses. The extended business rates relief holiday was the equivalent of more than £20 million for 1,400 businesses.

Our café pavement policy was revised, and flexibility afforded to businesses specifically in the city centre, allowing longer outside trading hours and more outside trading space.

More than £180,000 of Transforming Towns funding was used to help businesses with outdoor trading, including the provision of free barriers to support social distancing.

These actions, supporting our place through partnership, have been vital and it is our people who are central to this.

I urge everyone to build on this support. This is our place. Shop local as much as possible, support events and contribute to a positive approach in Newport. We need to rise to the challenge and embrace change.

As a proud Newportonian my choice is clear; I’m focused on our people, our place and our partnerships. Our people are our strength and I choose to celebrate them, to champion our place and to work in partnership to deliver for the future.