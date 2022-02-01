WE ALL know Newport County, Cardiff City and Swansea City and sides in the Welsh league like Newi Cefn Druids, but what if football followed rugby into a regional system?

A graphic designer has imagined how Wales' football teams would turn out if they adopted a regional format like that in rugby or the American Major League Soccer (MLS).

Adopting the idea of one team per local authority or council region, Ben Tyler has created a series of kits based on the history of each region.

A completely reimagined league would see Newport Iron representing the city, with Monmouth Stars, Blaenau Gwent Revolution, Torfaen Forge and Caerphilly Siege the other Gwent teams.

"The idea for the project came during Lockdown 2020 when there was no football being played and everything was postponed," said Mr Tyler, originally of Port Talbot but now living in London.

"I wondered how Welsh football would look if it was set up in an MLS style way with different franchises and markets, the 22 counties was an ideal way to represent this.

"Having the 22 counties to work with I did some research to see what each area was known for, this gave me inspiration for team names."

He then visualised each of the teams through their club badge and team colours.

Here's a closer look at Mr Tyler's reasoning behind his designs for each of the Gwent sides:

Newport Iron

"As the Industrial Revolution transformed Britain in the 19th century, the South Wales Valleys became key suppliers of coal from the South Wales coalfield, and iron," he said.

"These were transported down local rivers and the new canals to ports such as Newport, and Newport Docks grew rapidly as a result.

"Newport became one of the largest towns in Wales and the focus for the new industrial eastern valleys of South Wales."

Monmouth Stars

"Monmouthshire is great place for stargazing," Mr Tyler said.

"The wonder of the galaxy is enough to enthral minds wherever your telescope might be perched, but Wales is increasingly emerging as one of the best countries in the world from which to ponder its enormity.

"The Brecon Beacons National Park, became the country's first International Dark Sky Reserve in 2012, and there are dozens of places around the National Park, where you can stop off and survey spectacularly clear night skies."

Blaenau Gwent Revolution

"The team takes it name from the industrial revolution and with Ebbw Vale once having the largest steel mill in Europe by the late 1930s," Mr Tyler said.

Torfaen Forge

Mr Tyler said: "A blast furnace was in use at Monkswood, near Pontypool, from as early as 1536 and was followed by the erection of other blast furnaces in the area surrounding Pontypool.

"An ironworks was established in what later became Pontypool Park in 1575.

"Forges, where cast iron could be converted into wrought iron, were also developed and included Town Forge within Pontypool, which was in operation during the last quarter of the sixteenth century, and the Osborne Forge, near Pontnewynydd, which produced the renowned Osmond iron."

Caerphilly Siege

"The Siege is named after the famous Caerphilly Castle which has seen extensive battles over the centuries," Mr Tyler said.

"The Siege is named after the famous Caerphilly Castle which has seen extensive battles over the centuries," Mr Tyler said.