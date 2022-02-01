A NEW £7.2 million recycling depot being developed by Torfaen council will be located in New Inn.

The location of the new facility has been revealed for the first time after previously not being made public due to being “commercially confidential”.

The new facility will allow all recyclable materials to be processed at a single site, improving the efficiency of the service.

Currently, food and cardboard are taken to the New Inn transfer station for bulking and processing, while other recycling such as such as glass and plastic are taken to a leased unit at Ty Coch industrial estate.

The planned facility is expected to move a step closer this week when the council appoints a contractor to deliver pre-construction services, costing £595,194.

A council report says a site for the new facility has been secured at Panteg Way, New Inn, which is owned by Wales and West Properties.

The council’s cabinet has agreed to a 25-year lease of the land, with an option to purchase, the report says.

“The recycling depot at Ty Coch is no longer fit for purpose and larger premises will be required to future proof the recycling services,” the report says.

“As the new generation of recycling vehicles will collect all materials in one pass, the new site must be large enough to accommodate a new purpose built facility that will allow for the proposed single pass vehicle operation, and also allow all recycling operations to be undertaken at one location which will increase efficiency.”

The new facility is being built as the local authority also purchases new recycling vehicles which can collect all kerbside recycling.

The new recycling vehicles will also allow small electrical items to be added to the kerbside collection, such as kettles, hairdryers and toasters.

A contractor to be appointed by the council will be responsible for the design of the building.

An award for the contract was made based on price and quality.

The total cost of the project is estimated at £7.24 million, with a Welsh Government grant contributing £3.64 million.

The award of the contract for pre-construction services is expected to be formally approved by the council’s chief officer neighbourhoods, planning and public protection, in consultation with the executive member for environment, on Thursday.