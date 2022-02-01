A DRUG dealer who handed his phone to police in an attempt to prove his innocence was caught after officers found drug-related messages on the phone.

Police raided the home of Rolf Davies, in Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, on April 28 last year.

There, they discovered a small amount of cannabis and a mobile phone, prosecutor Claire Pickthall told Cardiff Crown Court.

Davies told officers that the cannabis was “for personal use”, and said they could check the phone to prove he was not dealing.

“When they looked at the phone, they found drug-related messages” – dated between February 18 and April 22 last year – including texts bombs and warnings including “wait for the police to drive off”, Ms Pickthall said.

Davies later told officers “my friends look after me and I look after them” when asked about the drugs, before later admitting he sold cannabis for financial gain.

“This is clearly not just supply to close friends,” said Ms Pickthall.

Davies, 42, has appeared in court 10 times, for a total of 47 offences.

Gareth Williams, in mitigation, said: “His record shows that he has been using and smoking cannabis for a very long time. It does seem that it’s been a part of his life for the best part of 30 years. It is no surprise he has been tempted into dealing.

“He knows what he is doing is wrong. He is asking for help.

“Ultimately he did the offences. He fell into this. It is something he is sorry for.”

Mr Williams said the defendant was of low risk of reoffending having not appeared before the court for seven years, and that he would be vulnerable in prison due to long-standing health problems.

“You say in [the pre-sentence report] you have let yourself down and your family down and you are ashamed of your behaviour,” said Recorder Dyfed Llion Thomas. “You should be.

“This is a serious offence. Drugs cause great damage to our communities and to those who take them.”

Recorder Thomas told the defendant that although the offence crossed the custody threshold, but he was “just about” persuaded to suspend the offence.

Davies was handed a nine-month sentence, suspended for 18 months. He must also complete 10 days of rehabilitation activity requirement, and was made the subject of a curfew between 8pm and 6am for four months.

He must also pay £200 in costs and a £156 surcharge.