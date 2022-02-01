PLANS have been submitted to Caerphilly County Borough Council to convert a house in Trinant into a House of Multiple Occupancy (HMO).
The three-bedroom house, located at 25 Cedar Road in the Crumlin ward, could be changed into a HMO with four bedrooms.
A HMO is accommodation run by a private landlord, with bedrooms rented out to unrelated tenants who share facilities.
Residents would share a kitchen, dining area, a bathroom and a WC, if the plans are approved by the council.
A decision is expected to be made by the council’s planning department by March 16.
