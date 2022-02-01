A SECONDARY school and education centre in Blaenau Gwent are among 13 across Wales taking part in a trial involving extending the school day.

A pilot scheme has started – adding an extra five hours a week for groups of pupils – at 13 schools and one college in Wales. But school leaders' union NAHT Cymru has suggested the move may not benefit children's education.

A total of 1,800 children will have a longer day for 10 weeks and take part in academic lessons along with sessions such as art, music, and sport.

In Blaenau Gwent the scheme is being trialled at:

Abertillery Learning Community’s three sites;

Ebbw Fawr Learning Community.

The trial, part of the Welsh Government’s co-operation agreement with Plaid Cymru, is focused on supporting disadvantaged pupils and schools affected during the Covid pandemic.

Education minister and Welsh language minister Jeremy Miles said: “Programmes which provide enriching and stimulating additional sessions and support learners to re-engage with learning can have a greater impact on attainment than those that are solely academic in focus.

“The trial is a great opportunity to gather further evidence on how we use and structure time at school and how that might evolve in the future.

“We will be learning how these additional sessions might improve well-being, academic progression and increased social and cultural capital.

Along with the Blaenau Gwent facilities this scheme is being trialled at:

Pencoedtre High School, Barry;

Cadoxton Primary School, Barry;

Colcot Primary School, Barry;

Holton Primary School, Barry;

Oak Field Primary School, Barry;

Eastern High and Cardiff and Vale College, Cardiff;

Windsor Clive Primary School, Cardiff;

Darrenlas Primary School, Rhondda Cynon Taf;

Glenboi Primary School, Rhondda Cynon Taf;

Cefn Saeson Comprehensive School, Neath Port Talbot;

Ysgol Gynradd Melin Primary School, Neath Port Talbot.

Director of education trade union NAHT Cymru, Laura Doel, said it had not been provided with any evidence to support extending the school day.

Ms Doel said: “All the focus from the Welsh Government has been on the school day fitting in with family life and working patterns, with no mention of the education benefit to learners.

“All the evidence available suggests that there is little or no data that supports keeping learners in school for longer because longer periods in school does not increase a child’s capacity to learn.

“If the Welsh Government’s plan is to support working families with a national childcare offer, then they should come out and say that.

“Schools are not childcare providers and our profession of dedicated school leaders, teachers and support staff should not be expected to take on additional work and responsibility to do this.

“We urge the Welsh Government to be honest and clear with the profession about the motivation behind reforming the school day.

“If it is about childcare, then they need to direct that conversation with those who work in that field and allow school leaders to focus on their core business of teaching and learning.”