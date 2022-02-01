NEWPORT County AFC will be backed by a 1,200 strong travelling contingent when they take on League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

The Exiles head to the New Lawn on the back of four straight wins that have lifted them to third in the table, although fifth-placed Northampton can leapfrog them this evening when they host Barrow.

County are on a roll but will need to be at their best when taking on the pace-setting Rovers, who look certain to head up to League One.

The Exiles packed out the away terrace and stand at Bristol Rovers for the first game of James Rowberry's reign in October, were roared on by over 700 at Walsall on New Year's Day and around 500 fans made the long trip to Scunthorpe last month.

Courtney Baker-Richardson thanks the County fans for their support at Leyton Orient

Now they will be backed by 1,224 in Gloucestershire as County return to the scene of a wonderful defeat.

The Exiles lost 4-3 to Forest Green in the play-off semi-finals but progressed to Wembley on aggregate thanks to Nicky Maynard's last-gasp goal in extra time as penalties loomed.

Rovers appointed former Wales international Rob Edwards in the summer, retained the core of their squad and have set the pace with former County striker Jamille Matt leading the charge.

They have League Two's best home record with 29 points from 13 games at the New Lawn, with nine wins, two draws and just two defeats.