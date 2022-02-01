STUDENTS in Gwent will not be affected by planned strikes by university and college staff across the UK later this month.

The University of South Wales has confirmed none of its staff will be taking part in two periods of nationwide industrial action in February over a pension dispute.

Coleg Gwent has also confirmed its staff will not be involved in the strikes – but students elsewhere in Wales may affected.

Across the UK, an estimated one million students will face up to 10 days of disruption when lecturers walk out in disputes over “beyond disgraceful” pay, conditions and pensions.

The University and College Union has called the strikes "a fight for the future of higher education".

It added that staff are at “breaking point” over years of falling pay and insecure working conditions. More than 50,000 staff are expected to take part.

In the first week of strikes, starting February 14, 44 universities will be involved over a dispute about cuts to the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) pension scheme, which the union has said would reduce the guaranteed retirement income of a typical member by 35 per cent. Meanwhile, 68 universities will be involved in the second week of strikes over pensions, pay and working conditions, with staff walking out on two days – February 21 and 22.

In the third week of strike action, 63 universities will walk out over three days on pay and working conditions only, on February 28 to March 2. The March 2 walkout has been co-ordinated with a student strike organised by the National Union of Students (NUS).

According to the latest information provided by the University and College Union, members at Swansea University will be taking part in the strike action.