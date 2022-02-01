THERE have been no newly reported deaths relating to Covid-19 in Wales according to the latest Public Health Wales statistics.

The total for the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area remains at 1,166 and Wales’ total stays at 6,823 according to Public Health Wales.

Of the 1,635 newly reported cases of Covid in Wales, 295 were in the Gwent region. Newport recorded the highest number of new cases in Gwent with 104. Caerphilly recorded 91. There were 37 cases in Monmouthshire, 36 in Torfaen and 27 in Blaenau Gwent.

MORE NEWS:

Here are all of the newly recorded Covid cases in Wales by local authority:

  • Anglesey - 27
  • Blaenau Gwent - 27
  • Bridgend – 66
  • Caerphilly – 91
  • Cardiff – 193
  • Carmarthenshire – 156
  • Ceredigion - 17
  • Conwy - 51
  • Denbighshire - 52
  • Flintshire - 100
  • Gwynedd - 63
  • Merthyr Tydfil - 23
  • Monmouthshire - 37
  • Neath Port Talbot - 59
  • Newport – 104
  • Pembrokeshire - 40
  • Powys - 43
  • Rhondda Cynon Taf – 106
  • Swansea – 117
  • Torfaen - 36
  • Vale of Glamorgan – 57
  • Wrexham - 109
  • Unknown location - 11
  • Resident outside Wales – 50