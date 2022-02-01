A TEENAGER is in hospital with what are thought to be life-changing injuries after a crash in Caerphilly borough this morning.
The crash happened in Parkway, Pen-y-Fan Industrial Estate, at 12.45am this morning - February 1.
The 19-year-old from Trinant was a passenger in the car and he has been taken to the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran for treatment to a leg injury. Gwent Police have said that the injuries are believed to be life-changing.
The driver of the car, a 19-year-old male from Oakdale, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink. He also attended the Grange as a precaution.
He is still in police custody.
The road remains closed.
A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "We received a report of a road traffic collision in Parkway, Pen-y-Fan industrial estate at around 12.45am on Tuesday, February 1.
"A 19-year-old man from Trinant, who was a passenger in the car, is receiving treatment at the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran for a leg injury. His injuries are believed to be life changing.
"The driver, a 19-year-old man from Oakdale, also attended hospital as a precaution following the collision.
"He was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink. He remains in police custody.
"Officers attended to assist with traffic management and the road is currently closed while the incident is ongoing."
