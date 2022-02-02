A DRUG dealer who was caught with around 3.2kg of cannabis and more than £33,000 in cash has been told to rethink his life after being sent back to jail.

Stuart Lewis, of North Road in Newbridge, was caught by police after officers suspected he was speeding between Pontllanfraith and Maesycwmmer on October 22 last year.

When he got out of the car, officers smelt a strong smell of cannabis, prosecutor Alexander Greenwood told Cardiff Crown Court.

Inside the car, officers found a snap bag containing cannabis and multiple bundles of cash, and Lewis was arrested.

Upon a search of his home, cannabis buds, further sums of money, 127 boxes of trainers, snap bags containing blue tablets, and phones were found.

In total, £33,440 in cash was seized, along with 3.2kg of cannabis, and more than 700 etizolam tablets – which are class C drugs.

Lewis, 38, has 11 convictions for 32 offences, including being jailed twice for drug offences.

“The carrot was too great. Upon his release from prison the defendant immediately returned to offending,” Mr Greenwood said.

When asked why the defendant had returned to selling drugs upon his release, Jeffrey Jones, defending, said “He was a user himself and he was asked if he could supply.”

In further mitigation, Mr Jones said: “He has only worked with people he has known for some time. There is an element of trust. He is not someone who is close to the original supply.

“This isn’t a case where he’s been in contact with people over bringing drugs in from Liverpool or from outside the country.”

Mr Jones added that the defendant had held a steady job, and cared for his two daughters and his partner.

The defence also contested that the cash was all as a result of drug profits, arguing “a large portion” of it was left to him by his mother, who had recently died.

“If you go back, as you did this time, straight away, you will be caught and your sentence will be even longer next time,” Recorder Simon Mills warned Lewis.

“You have got to contemplate the way you live your life. Spend your time in custody thinking about the harm you cause to yourself, your family, and the people you deal drugs to.

“And do not do it again.”

Recorder Mills sentenced Lewis to a total of three years in prison.

This included three years each – to run concurrently – for possessing cannabis with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis; as well as 12 months – also concurrently – for possessing etizolam with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of etizolam, and possessing criminal property.

A proceeds of crime act hearing has been scheduled for May 13.