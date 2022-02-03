A RECENT dispersal order was effective in preventing anti-social behaviour in a crime hotspot, Gwent Police has said.

Officers were given extra powers to tackle such offending in a part of Bargoed town centre last week, after what the police called a rise in reports.

A 48-hour dispersal order was in force between Thursday and Saturday, giving police powers to clear the area of people who may be involved in anti-social behaviour.

Anyone who returns to the area can then be arrested for breaching the order.

In Bargoed, the recent dispersal order was deemed a success.

"Throughout the 48-hour period, our Caerphilly north neighbourhood officers patrolled areas that fell under the order, and spoke to residents and retailers to discuss their concerns and provide reassurance," Gwent Police inspector Lysha Thompson said.

"Officers directed six people to leave the area under the order, while motorists attempting to enter Morrisons' car park outside of opening times were also stopped, spoken to and advised to leave the area.

"We're pleased that those who were directed to leave the area adhered to the notice and didn't return and that no reports of anti-social behaviour were received while the dispersal order was in place."

Insp Thompson said anti-social behaviour "negatively impacts on the quality of life of our communities and it won’t be tolerated".

"We'll continue to work with local councillors, residents and partners to provide reassurance and take robust action against anyone intent on causing harm and disorder," she added.