TWO Monmouthshire politicians have vowed to "do all they can" to prevent two major ambulance stations being downgraded in Monmouthshire.

There are reports that the Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust has plans to cut the number of rapid response vehicles - termed a “national roster review” - at the Monmouth and Chepstow ambulance stations, effectively halving the fleet by leaving just one ambulance vehicle each.

Councillor Richard John, who is Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, and Peter Fox, the Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, will soon meet with the Chief Executive of the Welsh Ambulance Trust, Jason Killens, to discuss the situation.

Mr Killens said: “Our priority has and always will be to provide a safe service to the people of Wales.

“We are currently undertaking a national roster review which aims to ensure that our resources are best placed geographically to meet demand, and are doing so in partnership with staff, Trade Union colleagues and commissioners."

Cllr John said that he and Mr Fox were "pleased" to be meeting Mr Killens "to understand more of how the national roster review is going to impact the citizens of Monmouthshire".

“During what I hope will be constructive dialogue, I hope we’ll receive the necessary reassurances that are desperately needed to ease the concerns of residents," Cllr John said.

“I vow to do all I can to prevent the downgrading of these vital stations.”

Mr Fox said: “It would be a bitter blow should a cut to the number of ambulances be given the green light, especially when we’re already seeing terrible delays in ambulance waiting times.”