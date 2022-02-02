A NEWPORT woman chased away a man attempting to break into her house in Somerton on Monday.

Shannon Thatcher and her partner, Tim Daniels, were upstairs watching TV in her house on Lindbergh Close at around 2pm when she noticed the landing was "lit up like it does when the door is open".

Ms Thatcher told Mr Daniels that someone had opened the door then heard an intruder moving around downstairs.

She said: "I jumped off the bed to run downstairs and as I did the door closed and he (the intruder) was outside the house.

"I opened the door and asked him what he was doing.

"He said he was looking for number 20, I told him there is not a number 20 in the street."

The man was insistent that he was looking for number 20, but fled when Mr Daniels approached the door and again told him there was no number 20 on the street.

"We got our shoes on to follow him/run after him as I wanted a picture for the police," said Ms Thatcher.

"As we got down to the cottages at the very beginning of Kittyhawk Drive there was a man shouting 'Oi!' and we saw the guy that was at our house running away from the man that was shouting.

"The man shouting said he had tried to get into their house too.

"He (the intruder) ran towards Somerton, on my way back I alerted pretty much anyone I could."

Ms Thatcher said that she was concerned for any elderly people living in the area who live alone and would be more vulnerable to a break in attempt like this.

The man failed to take anything from Ms Thatcher's home, but she noticed that the keys were swaying on a hook.

The mother-of-one was grateful that her five-year-old son was at school at the time of the break in.

"I will always keep the doors locked from now on, but I do wonder what if I was upstairs and my son was downstairs?," said Ms Thatcher.

"It's a scary thought!"

Gwent Police are investigating the incident but would not comment if there has been any similar break-ins in the area unless specific details were provided.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: "We received a report of an attempted burglary in Lindbergh Close, Newport at around 3.50pm on Monday, January 31.

"A man reportedly entered the property between 2pm and 2.50pm but left when challenged by the owners without taking any items from within.

"He is described as white, of slim build and aged between 20 and 25 and with dark, short hair and stubble.

"He was wearing a light denim jacket with a white wool inner lining, darker blue denim jeans, a beige hat and white trainers.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, or send us a direct message, quoting log reference 2200035085.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."