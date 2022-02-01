A "LOVELY lady" from Newport will be laid to rest later this month.
Deborah Berry, known to many as Debbie Berry, died on January 22 at the age of 57.
She was mother to Seren, Ffion, and Ieuan Berry, and a well-known member of Newport's community.
Many knew her from her 12 years as a lollipop lady on Fairoak Avenue near St Joseph’s RC Primary School.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, February 17, and more than £1,500 has been raised on a fundraising page to help her family cover costs.
There are no restrictions on the numbers of guests, but people are asked to bring face coverings.
The service will be from 12.30pm at St Mary’s RC Church on Stow Hill, Newport, then at Langstone Vale Crematorium, Magor Road, at 2.30pm.
A wake celebrating her life will be at Pen & Wig, on Stow Hill, in Newport, from 2pm.
Her son, Ieuan, had paid tribute to his "true hero" along with people leaving tributes and messages of condolence, via the funeral funrdraising page, about the “lovely lady” who was “always smiling”.
Mike Hughes wrote:
“She was a lovely lady and will be greatly missed.”
Pat Drewett wrote:
Debbie was always there – always smiling – always caring”.
Charles and Pat Reynolds described her as a “truly beautiful person” and Annmarie Haley wrote:
“Debbie was a lovely lady and always has a smile for everyone. She kept our children safe for many years.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.