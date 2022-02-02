TRANSPORT for Wales is facing calls to expand its Fflecsi bus service to cover Newport in its entirety.

The current service, which allows people to book journeys outside of usual bus routes and timetables, operates only as far as Duffryn in the west of Newport and Llanmartin in the east of the city.

Despite saying it “cover[s] the whole of Newport” on its website, communities such as St Brides, Peterstone and Marshfield – which are all covered in the Newport City Council area – are not included as part of the service.

Similarly, more rural communities to the east of Newport like Parc-Seymour, Llandevaud, Penhow and Llanvaches also fail to fall into the catchment area for the Fflecsi bus.

The Fflecsi bus was initially piloted in Rogerstone and St Julians, before it was expanded to cover a larger portion of the city.

Now, the Welsh Government has said it will give £1.3 million in funding to improve community transport schemes like the Fflecsi bus in valley communities. The additional funding will pay for extended opening hours at the contact centre and additional tailored door-to-door services for disabled passengers or those with other mobility needs. The centre will also work with communities to raise awareness of the service.

One resident of Llanvaches told the Argus that it was unfair that the current Fflecsi bus operation did not include more rural areas.

“I don’t have a transport system where I live,” they said.

“As soon as they announced the Fflecsi bus I thought it would be great – but if I wanted to book a Fflecsi bus, the nearest drop off point would still be a car journey away in Llanmartin.

“We really are the forgotten community out here – we’re paying our council taxes but getting the least service from the council. The 73 bus service between Newport and Chepstow used to run each hour but is now on a reduced service.

“It says on its website that the Fflecsi bus is covering the whole of Newport – well that’s just not the case.

“It’s crazy and unfair – Newport city centre is now losing my business as a result.”

Fflecsi bus is a partnership between Transport for Wales, Newport City Council and Newport Bus.

It’s understood that Conservative councillor for Langstone Ray Mogford has been in conversation with Transport for Wales about extending the service beyond Llanmartin – but there are no plans as yet to increase its operation.

Transport for Wales have also been approached for comment.