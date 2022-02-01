A TEENAGER was rescued from a fast flowing river after running away from police officers.
The 18-year-old ran across a field and fell down a riverbank into the River Wye in near freezing temperatures at around 1am on Saturday (January 30).
Police officers used a rope to pull the young man out of the river in the Llyswen area, near Brecon.
Chief Inspector Jacqui Lovatt praised the officers for their quick thinking actions.
"He was clearly having difficulties in the middle of the river and the officers used a throw rope to recover and bring him to safety.
"The officers should really be commended for their immediate life-saving actions actions. Their quick thinking ensured that he was brought to safety."
Police said that the 18-year-old did not need to go to hospital and there was no adverse impact on his health.
- This article originally appeared on our sister site the County Times.
