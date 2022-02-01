ROSS Moriarty's appetite for collisions has made him a contender for a Wales return in the Six Nations opener against Ireland.

The Dragons back row forward was released from national duty to make his first appearance since October against Benetton last Friday.

The game didn't go to plan for the Rodney Parade, who were held to a 13-13 draw, but Moriarty made a solid return.

Playing at number eight, the 27-year-old carried hard and put in some telling blows.

While the pace and intensity will be several notches higher in Dublin, Wales are likely to include the back rower to add physicality against and Ireland side that look to deprive the likes of Josh Adams, Louis Rees-Zammit and Liam Williams quick ball.

If Moriarty is in the matchday 23 when it is announced on Thursday then it will be his 50th cap.

Wales could play it safe by naming him as a replacement or they could break up the trio of Ellis Jenkins, Taine Basham and Aaron Wainwright to add some power and aggression.

"It was brilliant that Ross got some game time. He went well and is such a strong character," said attack coach Stephen Jones.

"He loves the physical side of the game and we know it will be physical against Ireland. Ross is excellent in our group and he is healthy, available for selection and that's great."

Moriarty is one of Six Dragons players in the squad with back rowers Basham and Wainwright plus lock Will Rowlands expected to feature while lock Ben Carter and tighthead Leon Brown are also pushing for the 23.

Wayne Pivac names his team tomorrow with Cardiff centre Uilisi Halaholo on course to be available.

Jones said: "Willis (Halaholo) picked up a little strain or something with his hamstring.

"Thankfully, he's ticking all the boxes and it looks like he will be available for selection.

"That's great because we know Willis, with ball in hand, causes teams a lot of problems."

Halaholo, Nick Tompkins, Jonathan Davies and Owen Watkin are the specialist midfield options while Wales have been keen to try wing Josh Adams at 13.

"With Josh, he's an incredible rugby player, as we all know, a world-class finisher," said Jones.

"Just look at the stats and they'll tell you that - top try scorer at the last World Cup.

"His finishing ability is superb and he's just a very good rugby player.

"We know he has the ability to play centre and we know he's a world class winger. It's wonderful for us to have those options with players."