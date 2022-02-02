A DOCTORS' surgery in Caerphilly that closed nearly two years ago after its last remaining GP retired could now be knocked down.
Lansbury Park Surgery closed its doors for good at the end of April 2020 – with the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board unable to find a replacement for the retiring Dr Fakande – who also worked at Troed-y-Bryn Surgery in Penyrheol.
The closure of both practices left almost 4,000 patients without a community doctor.
Patients at the Lansbury Park surgery were dispersed across Courthouse Medical Centre and Ton-Y-Felin Surgery.
At the time, Caerphilly MS Hefin David said: “I’m very disappointed with the news. We remained hopeful that the nationally advertised job would attract a new GP for the surgery. However, we have not got the outcome we were hoping for."
This week, Caerphilly County Borough Council received plans to demolish Lansbury Park Surgery, which is in the eastern part of Caerphilly on the Lansbury Park housing estate.
If approved, demolition work would begin at the end of March – but it remains unclear from the planning application what the land would be used for once the site is demolished.
The application for demolition has been submitted by Derwyn Pugh from Kier Construction, which is based at St Mellons Business Park.
You can view the proposals here.
