DAVID Maggs has been found guilty of murdering his wife Linda at the couple’s home in the Sebastopol area of Pontypool.

Mr Maggs admitted killing Linda, but denied murder – instead pleading guilty to manslaughter by grounds of diminished responsibility, specifically that he was suffering from depression at the time.

The jury returned a unanimous verdict on Tuesday, February 1, that Maggs was guilty of murder.

Here is the timeline of events that led up to Mrs Maggs’ death.

Background

The court heard how the couple had known each other since 1977 and had been together since 1988 before marrying in 2002.

2019

Mr Maggs suffered a heart attack in 2019, where he was in hospital for five months.

Following the heart attack, Mr Maggs was referred for counselling.

Ms Jones, defending, told jurors the defendant was given a hospital depression and anxiety score of 12 in 2019, and that anything over eight was considered sufficient for a referral.

Dr Thomas Wynne, a psychiatrist who assessed Mr Maggs after his arrest, confirmed Mr Maggs was referred to counselling.

January 2020

On January 31, 2020, Mr Maggs was first prescribed Mirtazapine, an anti-depressant.

Dr Wynne told the court the medication "lifts your mood [and] helps with symptoms often associated with depression".

Mirtazapine is intended to be a "long-term" treatment that "prevents relapses", he adds.

March 2020

Linda Maggs decided to end her relationship with Mr Maggs, although they would continue living at the same address – with Mrs Maggs upstairs and Mr Maggs downstairs.

The court head evidence from Mrs Maggs’ daughter-in-law Lisa Minahan, that victim had instructed a solicitor to begin divorce proceedings but was advised to live at the same address.

The jury heard that Mr Maggs changed his will, saying he had been “stung” by his two previous ex-wives.

July 2020

Christopher Davis, a partner at Newport estate agent Davis & Sons, told Cardiff Crown Court he visited the Maggs’ house on July 20 for an appointment to value the property.

Mr Davis told the jury of how he and the defendant sat at a patio table in the back garden and that a chain-smoking Maggs seemed “very unhappy” the house was being put up for sale.

The witness said: “He said he would rather harm her than go through the split and him lose what he had.”

The estate agent went on to say how he and Mr Maggs then went into the house for him to have a look around the property.

August 2020

Mr Maggs' prescription of Mirtazapine had followed the normal dosage, but was upped in August 2020 at the defendant's request.

Mr Maggs reported feeling "much better" afterwards, according to the GP notes seen by Dr Wynne.

September 2020

An argument in Mr and Mrs Maggs' garden in September 2020 was described as a “turning point” in the couple's relationship by Nadine Phillips, Mr Maggs’ sister, when talking to police.

Ms Phillips said she had a phone call from her brother at 9pm, and he said they had been arguing. He asked his sister to come over, and when she arrived Mrs Maggs was “obviously very stressed”.

When asked what was the argument was about, Ms Phillips replied: “Money. There was tension.”

Three days later, Mrs Maggs apologised to Ms Phillips for the garden incident, during which she had “shouted that ‘it’s over; it's done’,” Ms Phillips said.

In reply Mr Maggs had said ‘just go’ and then “disappeared back into the house”.

“Who lost their temper?” asked Ms Jones.

“Linda - in fact it was a monologue,” the witness replied.

Ms Phillips was asked if she ever witnessed her brother threaten violence?

“Not until this situation,” she replied.

November 2020

Police were called to the Maggs residence in November 2020, the court heard.

Mr Jones, prosecuting, said the police came “because of something [Mr Maggs] said to Torfaen Council” and that the defendant had “made a threat to kill Linda”.

Ms Phillips said she answered the door that day and was in “total shock” to see the police.

She says the police said they were “concerned about [Mr Maggs'] mental health.”

She described her brother as “looking very depressed” that day, adding “He was a wreck.”

Ms Phillips says the council offered Mrs Maggs a “safe house” but this was turned down.

Ms Phillips told the court that Mrs Maggs “said ‘I'm not afraid of your brother - I will stay here until this house is sold’.”

February 5, 2021

The court heard the defendant's sister Nadine Phillips’ last contact with her brother before Mrs Maggs' death was on February 5.

She rang at around 9pm to see how Mr Maggs was feeling.

“He seemed to have settled,” Ms Phillips told the court.

“He'd been watching a film - a golden oldie with the feel-good factor.”

Mr Maggs had recommended the film to her because it had "a lovely ending".

On that day, Mr Maggs’ sister had spent the day with him, going through documents for the divorce and he had gone for his Covid jab.

However, evidence was also heard from family friend Pamela Hester that Mr Maggs had spoken to her on the phone on the day before the murder.

“What he said to her was he felt like stabbing her and he hated her,” summarised Mr Jones. “She said don’t think like that, Linda will be dead and you’ll be in prison. Think about David (his son) and Linda’s family.”

However, Mr Maggs replied “I don’t care,” the court heard.

February 6, 2021

David Maggs murdered his wife at their home in Lansdowne.

Following her death, her family paid this tribute: “Linda was an amazing mum, nan and dear friend to many, who was tragically taken away too soon.

“She was a dear mum who was always at the end of a phone to give us love and advice when we needed it.

"She was adored by her son Andrew, daughter Kerry, daughter-in-law Lisa, son-in-law Allan, and all her grandchildren."

“She was beautiful inside and out, and will be sorely missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

“She had the kindest heart and would do anything for anyone.

“Our lives will never be the same and her memory will be treasured by us forever.”

February 8, 2021

David Maggs appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of his wife.

January 11, 2022

David Maggs’ murder trial begins at Cardiff Crown Court.

The trial is heard before Judge Michael Fitton QC.

February 1, 2022

David Maggs has been found guilty of murdering his wife.

The jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict in favour of murder – rather than the manslaughter charge Mr Maggs had pleaded guilty to.

He will be sentenced at a later date.