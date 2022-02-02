HAVE you got an event coming up that you want to get noticed?
Whether it's a concert, dance, sport session, theatre performance, festival, jumble sale – or any other event – our local listings page offers a simple way to spread the word.
Using global events platform, Evvnt, you can advertise your event on our websites and hundreds of other places on the internet.
Once it’s established the listings page, which features online, will also feature in our daily newspaper.
How to submit an event
- Look for the black top bar (below our logo) at the top of our website;
- Hover over 'leisure' and click 'local events';
- Click the red 'promote an event' button in the top left.
Alternatively visit southwalesargus.co.uk/local-events/
Premium options
Along with free promotions you can opt for the ‘premium’ option – with pricing tailored to your event and your needs - which will mean your event is more prominently featured on the website.
There’s also a one-off premium plan, or you can select one of the 'monthly' subscription plans which are discounted up to 50 per cent for those with regular events schedules.
Enhanced listings receive in-depth stats and results, with revenue and click-tracking from your own event dashboard.
Premium event marketing includes:
- Event syndication to listing sites, calendars, and targeted music sites to get your event maximum exposure;
- Search Engine Optimization to ensure your event shows up everywhere your attendees are looking, especially on Google;
- Detailed reporting with information on site traffic and click-throughs to your links. You can see exactly where your attendees came from and how much revenue has been driven from each listing site.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.