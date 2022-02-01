Adele has confirmed she will perform at the BRIT Awards in London next week.

The singer took to Instagram to confirm she will attend the awards in London on February 8.

She will also be on The Graham Norton Show, which airs on Fridays on BBC One.

She wrote: "Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!

"Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love."

It comes after The Sun on Sunday reported that she had pulled out and would attend via video link.

The BRIT Awards will be hosted by Mo Gilligan live at the O2 Arena in London.

Adele has four nominations including Best Song and Best British Album.

Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher and Dave will also perform at the awards.

She cancelled her Las Vegas residency earlier this month 24 hours before her first show.

In a tearful apology to fans, Adele said: “Listen, I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready.

"We've tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid.

"Half my team, half my crew are hit by Covid, they still are and it's been impossible to finish the show and I can't give you what I have right now and I'm gutted.

"I'm sorry it's so last minute, we've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we've run out of time and I'm so upset and I'm really embarrassed.

"I'm so sorry to everyone that's travelled again, I'm really really sorry.

"We're on it we're going to reschedule all of the dates and I'm going to finish the show and get it to where it needs to be for you.

"All dates will be rescheduled, more info coming soon."