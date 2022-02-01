TWO police cars and a police van were seen in attendance on a busy Newport bridge.
A police presence was spotted on Newport Town Bridge this evening (Tuesday, February 1) at around 6pm.
Three Gwent Police officers were seen looking into the back of a police van – which had its sirens flashing.
It’s understood that police are no longer at the city centre location at this time.
It is not thought that the police incident had little-to-no impact on traffic on the bridge, which remained open to vehicles and pedestrians.
The lack of disruption comes as a welcome relief, as the bridge connects the city centre to Maindee at Old Green Roundabout, and is one of the busiest intersections in Newport.
The Argus has contacted Gwent Police to establish more information.
