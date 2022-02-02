CHINESE New Year has been and gone, and with it, the Year of the Tiger has been heralded in.

In Newport and the surrounding Gwent area, it isn’t widely celebrated, admittedly.

But, with a small Chinese community dotted around parts of the region, and certainly further afield in bigger cities such as Cardiff, celebrations have taken place.

Here in the Western world, the occasion is at times celebrated in the form of ordering a Chinese takeaway – and in this department, Newport excels.

The city is home to a variety of restaurants and takeaways offering delicious Chinese food.

But, it can at times be tricky to decide where to order from – before you even get close to pondering what menu items to select.

New World Cantonese Restaurant

Where? 14 Cardiff Road, NP20 2ED

Average rating of 4.0 from 133 reviews.

What do customers say? “I know everyone claims that their local Chinese is the best. But this really is. Never a bad meal and always great service.”

Phoenix Garden IV Chinese Restaurant

Where? 9 High Street, Caerleon, NP18 1AG

Average rating of 3.5 from 182 reviews.

What do customers say? “Fantastic over the phone ordering service - could not be easier - credit cards accepted. Food arrived only 30 minutes later - all cooked to perfection and with its usual amazing flavours. And - included several free items - such fabulous service. Cannot recommend enough.”

Dragon Palace

Where? 472 Chepstow Road, NP19 9DG

Average rating of 4.0 from 23 reviews.

What do customers say? “I have been using Dragon Palace for years now and always get a good meal. The delivery is fast with the food always arrives hot. The meals are reasonably priced. My only complaint is they close on a Tuesday.”

Panda House

Where? 132 Chepstow Road Maindee, NP19 8EG

Average rating of 4.0 from 17 reviews

What do customers say? “Always use this place, consistently delicious, tried other places in Newport this is the best Chinese takeaway.”

Jasmine Rice

Where? 28 Commercial Road, NP20 2PB

Average rating of 4.0 from 28 reviews

What do customers say? “I have many Chinese restaurants locally to me but Wouldn’t order from any other Chinese. Always fresh and hot and fast delivery. Love this place.”