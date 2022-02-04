THE family of a Cwmbran youngster who has been growing his hair so it can be donated to a cancer charity say they’re “very proud” of what he’s achieved.

Three-year-old James Ernest-Rees started growing his blonde locks 18 months ago, after his parents spotted that his fine hair might be suitable as a wig for youngsters who had lost their hair to cancer.

“My wife and I realised that James had this fine, beautiful hair so we started growing it a little longer,” dad Ellis Rees told the Argus.

James' hair shortly before he had it cut off. (Picture: Ellis Rees)

“It was when it grew longer that we thought his hair could benefit children with cancer who need a wig. So, we’ve been growing it for about 18 months now."

Mr Rees said they’d be donating James’ hair to the Little Princess Trust – a charity based in Hereford that offers free real-hair wigs to youngsters with cancer.

“The charity have been really helpful in giving us tips on how to grow James’ hair and keep it healthy,” Mr Rees added.

“And the reception we’ve had from the local community has been really great – people have been very generous.”

A JustGiving page was set up shortly afterwards to help raise money towards James’ hair being made into a wig – which is an expensive process.

Mr Rees said: “It really makes you think about what it must be like for those children to be going through cancer and to also lose their hair.

“If we can help in any way to boost their confidence by giving them a real hair wig then that’s what we wanted to do.”

James had his hair cut off this week.

And it was this week that James’ hair reached the required length for a wig, meaning it was time for his mother – a hairdresser – to get out the scissors.

“It’s all gone now,” Mr Rees said.

“It’ll be a bit of a shock for his classmates to see him with next to no hair at all – but he really enjoyed having the long hair.”

James’ grandfather, Peter Rees, said: “We’re all very proud of him – he looks a bit like me now with his lack of hair on top!”

The youngster’s generosity has also been a hit on social media – with plenty of people praising James for his efforts.

You can donate to James' fundraising page here.