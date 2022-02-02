DETAILS of three events left out of the Sue Gray report have been revealed by The Guardian and The Telegraph.

Boris Johnson is said to have attended two leaving dos at Number 10 while England was in strict lockdown restrictions around Christmas.

Sue Gray's report, released earlier this week, revealed a number of events that had not previously been publicised and are under police investigation.

One of the events, held on January 14, 2021, was for "the departure of two No 10 private secretaries” but the rest of the details were redacted.

Sources have told The Guardian that prosecco was drunk at this event and Mr Johnson stayed for around five minutes after giving a speech.

The Telegraph has also reported details about two other events that took place: a party on June 18, 2020, for Hannah Young and another on December 17, 2020, for Steve Higham.

About 20 people attended. Alcohol, including wine, was drunk. One government source claimed the event was “raucous” — Harry Yorke (@HarryYorke1) February 1, 2022

The PM is said to have attended the events on December 17, 2020 and January 14, 2021.

Around 20 people are thought to have attended the gathering on June 18, and it has been described as "raucous".

It is understood that all three events are under investigation by Scotland Yard and details were redacted from Sue Gray's report at the request of the Met Police.

Dominic Cummings has claimed that there are “photos of the PM at parties under investigation” and there would be “witnesses who say ‘we could all hear a party with Abba playing’” at an alleged party on November 13.

Downing Street declined to comment when asked by Sky News.