THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like illegal dog breeding, assault, drug dealing and affray.

We look at their cases.

Kyle Whitney

Kyle Whitney left his victim needing facial reconstruction surgery after he punched him in an unprovoked attack in a pub’s beer garden.

His victim was celebrating his 21st birthday when the senseless attack took place in the Cambrian Inn, Tredegar, last summer.

Whitney, 27, was jailed for 12 months.

MORE NEWS: Creeper burglar owed money to drug dealers from London

Jedd Wiegold

An illegal dog breeder who mutilated the ears of puppies was jailed.

Jedd Wiegold, 32, from Caerphilly, could make £10,000 from the sale of just one of the animals.

He was jailed for 24 weeks at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

READ MORE: Man who kicked pet dog to death jailed over ‘revenge attack’

Julie Smith

A cocaine dealing grandmother started supplying the class A drug after she became addicted to it.

Julie Smith, 53, of Coed Main, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was jailed after police raided her home.

She admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

MORE NEWS: Pub boss who defied Covid rules caught after serving officer pint of Stella Artois

Jordan Edmunds

Keiran Payne

A drugs gang boss who fled to Spain and his lieutenant were jailed for their roles in running a £1 million cocaine conspiracy from a garage.

Jordan Edmunds and Keiran Payne, both from Newport, were using a vehicle recovery business in the city as a front for a major criminal enterprise.

They were part of a gang who supplied at least 28kg of cocaine to users throughout South Wales over a 12-month period.

Edmunds, 29, of Croydon Court, Newport, was jailed for 11 years and five months.

Payne, 30, formerly of Prince Street, jailed for for six-and-a-half years for trafficking cocaine in 2019 was sent to prison for a consecutive term of 18 months.

Christopher Foley

A man armed with a machete threatened to chop up police officers during an armed siege that last nine hours.

Christopher Foley, 55, was shot with a pump-action baton shotgun during the stand-off at his house in Tredegar last summer.

A siege negotiator was sent to the scene as the police tried to persuade him to surrender.

Foley, who pleaded guilty to affray, was jailed for 15 months.