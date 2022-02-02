NEWPORT County AFC remain third in League Two after being done a favour by the team that pushed them to the limit last weekend.

Barrow were close to snatching a point against the Exiles thanks to an impressive second-half performance at Rodney Parade, losing 2-1 after Ollie Banks missed a glorious late chance.

However, the Bluebirds ended a run of three successive defeats with a 1-0 victory at Northampton, who would have leapfrogged County with victory.

Aaron Amadi-Holloway followed up a lively display in Newport with a far-post downward header in the 51st minute that was enough to end the Cobblers' three-match unbeaten run.

County remain third but all the contenders behind them have games in hand in what is shaping up to be a tight tussle for the play-offs, let alone automatic promotion spots.

The Exiles were not in midweek action but looked on as their rivals for promotion suffered mixed fortunes.

Port Vale's Connor Hal (right) and Forest Green Rovers' Jamille Matt shake hands after the final whistle during the Sky Bet League Two match at Vale Park, Stock-on-Trent. Picture date: Tuesday February 1, 2022.

Matt Stevens continued his good form in front of goal as his 80th-minute equaliser at Port Vale extended leaders Forest Green's unbeaten run to 16 matches in League Two.

The visitors have not lost since early October but Ryan Edmondson's goal from a 12th-minute corner put that record under threat until Stevens made it four goals in as many games with his 17th of the season in the league.

The pace-setters, who host County on Saturday, will reflect on a solid point on the road in their bid for League One but their advantage was cut to eight points after Tranmere edged out Stevenage.

Their miserly form continued with another clean sheet combined with Kieron Morris' low shot from the edge of the area early in the second half for an 11th home win of the season.

Mansfield have rocketed up the table but had to settle for a goalless draw at Harrogate.

Salford moved within three points of the play-offs with a 2-1 win at home to Carlisle, who remain eight points clear of the drop zone.

January signing from Tranmere Ryan Watson put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot seven minutes into the second half and although Omari Patrick equalised in the 67th minute, Salford went back in front four minutes later thanks to Matt Smith's header.

Swindon's Ben Gladwin snatched an equaliser two minutes into added time in a 1-1 draw against Crawley, cancelling out Jack Powell's penalty just before the break, before team-mate Louis Reed was shown a red card at the final whistle.

Bradford drew 1-1 at home to Leyton Orient after Elliot Watt's late goal denied the visitors their first win in seven matches after Darren Pratley had put them ahead.

The pressure is building on Bantams boss Derek Adams with the Yorkshire side struggling again to get out of the fourth tier.

Colchester moved eight points clear of the bottom two despite being held to a 1-1 draw at home to Rochdale after Alan Judge's brilliant 25-yard dipping volley, his first goal since September, was cancelled out by Conor Grant 14 minutes from time.