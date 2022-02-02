FANS of Nando’s have been warned they face price hikes of eight per cent for their chicken fix amid the cost of living crisis.
Households across the UK are being forced to cut back amid National Insurance increases and rising energy bills expected in the months ahead.
Now those who are partial to a plate of peri-peri flavours are being warned over price hikes on the menu.
The chicken chain famous for it’s spicy rice, halloumi and chicken dishes operates across the UK.
Warning over Nando's price hike
Sarah Coles, of investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown, told The Sun: “It’s yet another rise in costs for families being put under pressure from all sides.
“We’re already having to sacrifice an awful lot of the ‘nice-to-haves’ to make ends meet."
She added: “A cheeky Nando’s may have escaped the cut for some because it’s been a relatively affordable treat.
"Unfortunately, these price hikes may well make people think twice about whether they have to let go of this, too.”
Customers can expect the price of chicken to rise by 20p while those who order a meal with two regular sides can expect a price hike of 70p.
Nando's branches in Gwent:
- Friars Walk, Newport
- Newport Retail Park, Spytty
