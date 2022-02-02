A CAERPHILLY school year group have been asked to stay at home due to staff absences.

Year nine pupils at Idris Davies School 3-18 will have to return to remote learning.

A statement issued to parents read: “Unfortunately, we have had a significant increase in staff absences over the last few days due to Covid-19.

“Despite trying to secure additional supply to cover absent members of staff we have not been able to do so and have no choice other than to ask Year 9 to not attend school today and work from home via remote learning.

“Where possible teachers will set work via Google Classroom. We will continue to update you daily.”