AN ARTIST protesting against a new cancer centre being built on a wildlife haven in Cardiff has created a huge installation to raise awareness of environmental concerns. But it was removed yesterday, Tuesday.

Lynette Mar placed a poignant art installation of around 200 small white crosses at the Northern Meadows in the north of the city. Each cross includes the name of a different species of local plant or animal. It is where the proposed new Velindre Cancer Centre is due to be built.

She created the artwork at her studio in nearby Taff's Well as a way of expressing her frustration at the development.

Lynette Mar's art installation on the Northern Meadows in Cardiff, site of the proposed new Velindre Cancer Centre.

"This is a spiritual art installation that I hope will cross religious boundaries and remind us of what or rather who are losing on a daily basis," Lynette told The National.

"To commemorate all those small lives that will be lost with the development at the Northern Meadows.

"There are names of many creatures that live here, Mistle Thrushes, hedgehogs, coal tits, orb spiders, grass snakes, ermine moths, heron skylark etc. Many of these lesser known creatures most us have not seen for years and those who are younger will not even know what they look like.

"Each lost habitat does not mean that these creatures can or will move elsewhere. This is part of one of the vital green avenues that provide breathing space within the urban sprawl of the city of Cardiff.

"This is a spiritual and religious piece on the eve of the Celtic Imbolc and also the Feast Day of St Brigid, the Celtic Christian saint who was the protectoress of nature, fields, livestock and watersources."

Lynette Mar created the art installation at her studio in nearby Taff's Well

In a statement on its website, the Velindre NHS Trust says:

"Following the works on site at the tail end of last year, we are planning to start the next phase of works on the site for the new Velindre Cancer Centre from 24 January. The work will last approximately eight weeks.

"It is planned that contractors will begin setting up the works areas on site from later this week, but we will not be implementing agreed changes to the Public Rights of Way until next week.

"Tree clearance, in line with the seasonal wildlife and habitat restrictions, will follow. No Category A trees, which are defined as trees of high quality and value capable of making a significant contribution to the area for 40 or more years, will be affected. We will not touch trees that have Tree Protection Orders and are committed to planting two trees for every tree cleared as part of the new development.

"As with the previous works, access to the railway cutting will be unavailable to the public and there will be a footpath diversion in place to ensure public and contractor safety; the diversion signage and maps will be clearly signposted for all users.

"All the relevant permissions have been obtained and as with the previous phases, these works will be undertaken under ecological and arborist supervision."

A map of the work currently taking place on the Northern Meadows in Cardiff. Source: Velindre NHS Trust

The art installation is the latest in a series of protests against the cancer centre being situated on the Northern Meadows.

In October of last year, a camp was set up on the site with campaigners sleeping in tents during overnight vigils. Two women were also arrested in clashes with police that month. An attempt to launch a judicial review against the development by cancer patient, Cat Lewis, was rejected in November.

A week and a half ago, Velindre NHS Trust said it was seeking an injunction in the High Court against "a number of individuals undertook direct action against the December phase of the enabling works of the new Velindre Cancer Centre which impacted our ability to deliver the works".

By last week however, environmental protesters were blockading lorries from entering the site. And across the road from the entrance to the Meadows, a community camp has been set up on Pendwyallt Road.

The Save the Northern Meadows camp on Penwyallt Rd in Cardiff, protesting against where the Velindre Cancer Centre will be situated

Michelle Gough has been part of the Save the Northern Meadows (STNM) campaign group for two years, and has been touched by Lynette Mar's art installation. "Seeing this Grave Yard Creation on the Meadows was a poignant sight", she told The National.

"For me it shows the huge respect STNM campaigners have for nature. Many including myself have wept, even the men. Many have walked the Meadows apologising to the trees and wildlife for. despite our best efforts, not being able to save them.

"The Camp we have set up opposite Lady Cory Field has acted as a makeshift counselling centre at times. People are really hurting and in a state of disbelief over the negligence and madness of it all."

There has been a hospital on the original Velindre site since the 1950s, but the building is now becoming outdated. The consensus amongst health professionals is that a new cancer centre is urgently needed.

However, many have argued that the new cancer centre should be located next to a major general hospital, such as the University Hospital of Wales in the Heath, rather than on green fields in Whitchurch.

The development was given the green light five years ago. The building project is expected to be completed in 2025.