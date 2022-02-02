NEWBRIDGE'S Alex Horton will play in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup final on Saturday after producing "something special" in England's dramatic 15-run DLS win over Afghanistan.

The semi-final in Antigua swung from one way to the other with England put under pressure after winning the toss.

They were reduced to 136 for six before Glamorgan wicket-keeper Alex Horton joined forces with George Bell.

The 18-year-old from Newbridge hit 53 from 36 balls in an unbroken 95-run partnership off 71 balls.

53* off 36 balls for @AlexQuidge12 as @englandcricket U19s post 231/6 off their 47 overs 👏



Well batted ‘Horts’ 🏏#GoGlam pic.twitter.com/r7n7pabVXL — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) February 1, 2022

That helped England to 231 for six but it didn't look enough when Afghanistan were 94 for one.

They then lost three wickets in 12 balls, only to regain the initiative when needing 19 from the final two overs.

However, Rehan Ahmed claimed three wickets in the penultimate over to reduce them from 212 for six to 213 for nine.

England finished the job and will play in the final for the first time since winning the tournament in 1998, with Australia or India their opponents.

"It's probably quite a brave call, choosing to bat first at the toss," said captain Tom Prest. "Obviously, we had to get a score on the board and when Belly went in, the way he played and then Horts at the back end as well was something special.

"That partnership got us to a winning score, those runs at the end were really crucial."