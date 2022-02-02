BORIS Johnson has sensationally doubled down on his Jimmy Savile slur aimed at Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Monday.

The prime minister’s suggestion that the Labour leader failed to prosecute Savile has been described as “not true” by a former chief prosecutor and is also contrary to the findings of an independent fact-checking organisation.

Mr Johnson made the comments in the House of Commons as he hit back at Labour criticism over the Sue Gray report.

Nazir Afzal, a former chief Crown prosecutor for the North West, responded to Mr Johnson’s comments by saying that the reference made to Savile by Mr Johnson was “a disgrace to Parliament and office of prime minister.”

Reference to Jimmy Savile by Boris Johnson was a disgrace to Parliament & office of Prime Minister



ITS NOT TRUE

I was there



Keir Starmer had nothing to do with the decisions taken

On the contrary, He supported me in bringing 100s of child sex abusers to justice #SueGrayReport — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) January 31, 2022

What did Boris Johnson say?





On Monday, the prime minister said: “The report does absolutely nothing to substantiate the tissue of nonsense that he has said. Absolute nonsense.

“Instead this leader of the opposition, a former director of public prosecution – who used his time prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile, as far as I can see – he chose to use this moment to continually pre-judge a police inquiry.

“He has reached his conclusions about it. I am not going to reach any conclusions and he would be entirely wrong to do so.

“I have complete confidence in the police, I hope that they will be allowed simply to get on with their job and don’t propose to offer any more commentary about it and I don’t believe that he should either.”

Despite criticism for his claim, Mr Johnson has reportedly told The Sun: “As far I’m aware, it’s fairly accurate.”

Mr Raab, the justice secretary, said he was “certainly not repeating it” during a broadcast interview, without the protection of parliamentary privilege.

Tory former Cabinet minister Julian Smith said the prime minister should withdraw the “false and baseless” smear.

Sir Kier Starmer hits back at Boris Johnson’s Jimmy Savile slur

"A ridiculous slur peddled by right wing trolls" 😳



A furious @Keir_Starmer slams the Prime Minister for referencing Jimmy Saville and sinking parliament "into the gutter" 👀#KayBurley FM pic.twitter.com/SXuOCTO8sp — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) February 1, 2022

Speaking on Sky News on Tuesday, the Labour leader branded the claim a “ridiculous slur peddled by right-wing trolls”.

Mr Starmer went on to describe the “disgust” on the faces of Tory MPs when the prime minister mentioned Savile during the Commons debate on Monday.

He said: “They knew he was sinking so low with that slur. It’s obviously not true. But he does it because he doesn’t understand honesty and integrity.”

He concluded Mr Johnson was trying to drag everyone “into the gutter” with his behaviour.

Sir Keir was director of public prosecutions from 2008 to 2013, but is not thought to have been involved in decisions relating to sexual offence allegations against the disgraced entertainer, Jimmy Savile.