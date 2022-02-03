A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

TOM LARDNER, 27, of Channel View, Pontymister, Risca, was ordered to pay £604 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted assault by beating at the Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, on August 25, 2021.

PAUL ANTHONY BEDFORD, 47, of Gladstone Street, Brynmawr, was jailed for 20 weeks after he admitted driving while disqualified on Garn Road, Nantyglo, on August 11, 2021 and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

He was banned from driving for 28 months and ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

MICHAEL JAMES BRISTOW, 33, of Broadmead Park, Newport, was jailed for eight weeks after he pleaded guilty to breaching a restraining order.

He was ordered to pay £213 in costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER GARY DREW, 28, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 33 weeks after he pleaded guilty to assault by beating, stealing two sets of door handles worth £60 from B&Q and a £299 TV from Asda, both in Cwmbran, the theft of gift sets worth £5 from Iceland in Pontypool and being in breach of a suspended sentence.

He was ordered to pay £612 in compensation and a surcharge following his release from prison.

GARETH BALL, 41, of Clarence Place, Newport, was jailed for four weeks after he admitted stealing toiletries and bedding from Primark and toiletries and kitchen knives from Wilko on December 1, 2021.

He was ordered to pay a £128 surcharge after his release from prison.

YASMIN KAID, 53, of James Street, Newport, was ordered to pay £164 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Commercial Road on April 21, 2021.