NOW that February has arrived it’s possible to toast Dom Telford’s remarkable achievement in hitting 20 goals without the fear of jinxing it and prompting a move in the transfer window.

The striker has become the first Newport County AFC player to reach the milestone in the EFL since John Aldridge in 1984.

Telford is averaging a goal every 77.9 minutes – a remarkable strike rate that puts him up there with the best in Europe’s top five leagues and the EFL.

Only Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski (71), Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrik Schick (71), Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland (72) and Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic (77) can better the County man.

The hard-working forward was out of favour at the start of the campaign after failing to impress in the second half of 2020/21, when he had arrived from Plymouth but scored just one goal.

Telford stayed to fight for his spot and forced his way into Michael Flynn’s side before his remarkable streak made him a shoo-in for caretaker boss Wayne Hatswell and new manager James Rowberry.

His first goal of the campaign was in the EFL Trophy against Plymouth on deadline day in August, a wonderful curling left-footed strike from the edge of the box, and that sparked his League Two revival.

Telford has struck 14 times with his favoured left foot, three with his right and headed in three times despite his size.

The whoscored.com breakdown is 15 goals from open play, two on the counter and three from set pieces. Eight strikes have come inside the six-yard box, nine in the penalty area and three have been outside the box.

THE GOALS

1: Leyton Orient - Saturday, September 4

Telford’s performance against Plymouth earned a spot on the bench and he came on to make it 2-2 against Orient courtesy of a deft flick of his left foot when Mickey Demetriou got up high from a long throw.

2: Scunthorpe - Saturday, October 2

A similar finish to the Orient one, flicking in a driven cross by Alex Fisher to make it 3-0.

3&4: Carlisle - Tuesday, October 19

The striker was now really to hit his straps, the first was a powerful shot with his right from the edge of the box after controlling Ryan Haynes’ cross smartly.

The second was a brilliant solo effort, driving into the box before finding the bottom right corner with a well-placed left-footed shot.

5&6: Bristol Rovers - Saturday, October 23

The first was a superb strike, flicking the ball up with his back to goal before firing in on the turn with his left foot.

The second put the Exiles 3-1 up when he was played in by Finn Azaz, controlling the ball before rolling the ball in with his left.

7,8,9: Stevenage - Saturday, October 30

The first hat-trick of Telford's career, all three with his left foot.

He was in the right place to make the most of a defensive mistake to prod home from close range, his second came with the help of a deflection adn the third was a classic strike, cutting in onto his left to curl in from the edge of the box.

@DomTelford9 1⃣4⃣ @SkyBetLeagueTwo goals this season.



We turn defence into attack pretty quick ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/5Ld8FDh5QU — Martyn Phillips (@MartynPhillips1) December 29, 2021

10: Hartlepool - Friday, November 12

A winner at the death, nodding in from the six-yard box after Cameron Norman headed a cross back into the middle.

11: Swindon - Saturday, November 20

Another assist from Norman, who drove in a cross from the flank that Telford swept in right-footed from close range.

12: Crawley - Tuesday, November 23

A late equaliser at Broadfield Stadium, Telford sweeping home right-footed from an Ollie Cooper cross when unmarked 10 yards out.

13: Colchester - Friday, November 26

A signature Telford finish after fine work by James Clarke to win the ball inside the U’s half, the striker cutting back onto his left to curl in from the edge of the box.

14: Port Vale - Saturday, December 11

A lovely move ended with Cooper driving in a cross and Telford flicked it with his left foot, the shot going in with the help of a deflection.

The awareness and composure from @cooperollie11 to find @DomTelford9 for his 9th @SkyBetLeagueTwo assist of the season.



Joint top with Kane Wilson & Mitchell Pinnock, having played close to 300 minutes less.



This man is having a blinding season so far. @swans_academy pic.twitter.com/XvM85tufdC — Martyn Phillips (@MartynPhillips1) January 2, 2022

15&16: Walsall - Saturday, January 1

The early opener came thanks to another Cooper assist with the Swansea loanee playing in Telford inside the box for the striker to control and drive in.

The second was courtesy of reacting fast to score with a diving header after Finn Azaz’s shot smashed against the Saddlers’ bar.

17&18: Harrogate - Saturday, January 15

The first was similar to the Port Vale goal, a left-footed backheeled flick that the ‘keeper should have done better with. The second was a low driven finish with his left from inside the box after being found by Azaz.

19&20: Barrow - Saturday, January 29

A looped header opened the scoring after James Clarke flicked on a long throw and the second a powerful left-footed shot from just inside the box after the defence backed off.

21: To come...