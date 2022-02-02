TREAT your Valentine to a romantic date that they'll never forget from Virgin Experience Days.

The experience day company has revealed a range of luxury gifts to help you spoil that special someone in your life.

If you've already shopped the bouquets, chocolates and hampers but want to give your significant other a truly special February 14, we've got your back.

We have rounded up some of the best deals from Virgin Experience Days including Afternoon Tea, short breaks and more, to help you make memories this Valentine's Day.

A couple looking at each other in front of the sunset Credit: PA

Virgin Experience Days offers Valentine's Day gifts

One Night Classic British Inn Break and Dim Sum Making Class at Ann's Smart School of Cookery for Two

One Night Classic British Inn Break and Dim Sum Making Class at Ann's Smart School of Cookery for Two. Credit: Virgin Experience Days

It's hard to get more romantic than a cooking class but this one-night inn break and Dim Sum making class is the ultimate couple's experience this February 14.

Retreat to a Green King Inn where you can snuggle up in a cosy double room that has complimentary Wi-Fi and a flat screen TV.

You'll then wake up to a delicious cooked or continental breakfast before you venture into your kitchen for your Ann’s Smart School of Cookery class.

In the two-hour class, you'll make scrummy dim sum, including chicken and prawn dim sum, vegetarian gyoza, salt and chilli squid and beef tataki, topped off with wasabi mash.

The Inn Break and Cooking class is reduced from £277 ahead of Valentine's Day.

Book your experience for £149 via the Virgin Experience Days website.

Afternoon Tea with Cocktails for Two at Revolution Bars

Afternoon Tea with Cocktail for Two at Revolution Bars. Credit: Virgin Experience Days

Nothing says luxury like Afternoon Tea and we think that this experience is the perfect way to show your significant other how you feel.

Head over to your nearest Revolution Bar to sample some delicious, traditional treats with your choice of standard, veggie or vegan afternoon tea spread.

Toast your relationship with a One R Heart Cocktail each at one of 40 locations across the country.

Book your Afternoon tea experience via the Virgin Experience Days website.

Weekday Sunrise Virgin Hot Air Balloon Flight for Two

Weekday Sunrise Virgin Hot Air Balloon Flight for Two. Credit: Virgin Experience Days

Make this Valentine's one that the two of you will never forget with this Virgin Hot Air Balloon flight for two.

There are 100 locations across the country where you can take to the skies and watch the sunrise from one of Virgin’s iconic red balloons.

Spend an hour taking in the incredible 360 panoramic views with endless Instagram opportunities for that memorable couple snap.

Once you get your feet back on the ground, you can toast your landing with a glass of prosecco and a certificate signed by your pilot and endorsed by Sir Richard.

The balloon flight will cost you £260 for the two of you and can be booked via the Virgin Experience Days website.

iFLY Indoor Skydiving for Two

iFLY Indoor Skydiving for Two. Credit: Virgin Experience Days

If you really want to thrill your Valentine this February 14, we recommend iFLY's Indoor Skydiving experience for two.

The introductory experience will give you and that special someone the sensation of sky diving without having to do the terrifying throwing yourself out of a plane bit.

The wind tunnel is used by the sky diving community to practice their freefall technique and now you can try it at any one of three locations across the UK.

You'll get two flights each where you'll be suspended in mid-air by a 120mph air stream.

This is the equivalent of three tandem skydives and also includes a safety briefing, gear hire and flight certificate.

Book your indoor skydiving experience for £99.98 via the Virgin Experience Days website.

READ MORE: Interflora launches its 'most extravagant' Valentine's Day bouquet ever - How to buy

READ MORE: 10 best hotels for a Valentine's day break from Tripadvisor

West End Theatre Supper Club Sleepover with Overnight Stay at The Hoxton, Top Seats and Dinner for Two

West End Theatre Supper Club Sleepover with Overnight Stay at The Hoxton, Top Seats and Dinner for Two. Credit: Virgin Experience Days

If you love a night at the theatre then you need to check out this West End Theatre Supper Club Sleepover experience.

The unforgettable night includes an overnight stay at The Hoxton, top seats and even dinner for two.

Enjoy a delicious pre-show two-course meal with a welcome drink at one of the hand-picked restaurants based on your location and its menu.

You can then treat your loved one to prime seats at one of London’s hottest shows from a variety of performances on offer before whisking them away to spend the night at the trendy Hoxton Holborn Hotel.

Book the ultimate West End experience by visiting the Virgin Experience Days website.

Chocolate Tasting Adventure with a Glass of Prosecco for Two at Hotel Chocolat

Chocolate Tasting Adventure with a Glass of Prosecco for Two at Hotel Chocolat. Credit: Virgin Experience Days

Spoil the love in your life to a luxurious chocolate tasting adventure at Hotel Chocolat.

Sip on a glass of bubbly as you take in the interactive chocolate tasting experience as you learn all about the world of chocolate.

Hosted by an expert chocolatier, you will learn the best way to experience chocolate, how and when to taste it, and what to look out for.

You won't leave empty handed either, you will be able to take away a goody bag and an exclusive 10% voucher to spend in Hotel Chocolat on the day.

Book your chocolate tasting experience for £100 via the Virgin Experience Days website.

Scuba Diving for Two

Scuba Diving for Two. Credit: Virgin Experience Days

Tired of the same old date nights? Shake things up with this scuba diving experience for two.

At eight locations across England, you will be guided through a scuba diving lesson alongside your partner and an expert instructor.

You will be given all the proper gear, instructions and the entertaining session even counts towards the PADI Open Water Diver certification.

Book your scuba diving experience for £49.99 via the Virgin Experience Days website.