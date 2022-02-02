MANCHESTER United footballer Mason Greenwood has been released on bail pending further investigation into allegations of rape and assault.
The 20-year-old Premier League star was initially arrested on Sunday afternoon after social media images and videos were posted online.
A Greater Manchester Police statement said: “A 20-year-old man arrested (on Sunday January 30 2022) on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation.”
On Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police said he had been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.
A statement read: "The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday (30 January) afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.
“He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow (Wednesday 2 February).
“Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.”
They added: “Enquiries are ongoing and the victim continues to be offered specialist support.”
The academy graduate made his debut for Manchester United in 2019 and has since made 129 appearances for the Premier League club.
Following statement from GMP, United released a club statement which read: “Manchester United reiterates its strong condemnation of violence of any kind. As previously communicated, Mason Greenwood will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.”
