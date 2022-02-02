FOUR Dragons have been named in the Wales squad for Friday’s U20 Six Nations opener against Ireland in Cork (kick-off 8pm).

Lock Joe Peard, number eight Ben Moa and wing Oli Andrew start while scrum-half Morgan Lloyd is on the bench.

Head coach Byron Hayward has named Cardiff flanker Alex Mann as his skipper and expects a tough test on the plastic pitch at Musgrave Park.

“Ireland are always a strong side. They have a great system bringing players through so it is going to be a massive challenge for us but one we’re looking forward to,” he said.

“It’s simply just great to see how much the boys are looking forward to it – you can see it in the squad, they are so looking forward to just playing rugby in a meaningful game in front of a crowd.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 WALES U20S | Congratulations to the 4️⃣ Dragons 🐉 named in the @WelshRugbyUnion U20s squad to take on @IrishRugby in the @SixNationsRugby on Friday night! 👏



Good luck and go well Joe Peard, Ben Moa, Oli Andrew & Morgan Lloyd! 👊#BringYourFire🐉 #SixNationsU20 pic.twitter.com/xyDgzW23YD — Dragons (@dragonsrugby) February 2, 2022

“People forget that the players have lost nearly two years of their development and for a lot of the boys this could be their only chance of playing and representing their country.”

Last year’s tournament was played entirely in Cardiff after being delayed until the summer while coronavirus has caused a fractured season in the Welsh Premiership.

“It has been difficult with the boys not playing and that can become monotonous, especially when you haven’t got an end game,” said Hayward.

“But we managed to get in two friendly games [against Ebbw Vale and Swansea] which was massive for us and I know the boys enjoyed them and performed well in them and all things considering, I’m looking forward to the weekend as much as the players.”

“We respect Ireland but we’re not really paying too much attention to them and just focussing on getting our game right.”

Wales U20: Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby); Harri Huston (Ospreys), Bryn Bradley (Harlequins), Eddie James (Scarlets), Oli Andrew (Dragons); Daniel Edwards (Ospreys), Harri Williams (Scarlets); Joe Cowell (Cardiff Met), Efan Daniel (Cardiff Rugby), Nathan Evans (Cardiff Rugby), Joe Peard (Dragons), Lewis Jones (Ospreys), Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby – captain), Ethan Fackrell (Cardiff Rugby), Ben Moa (Dragons).

Replacements: Morgan Vennes (Ealing Trailfinders), Rhys Barratt (Cardiff Rugby), Ellis Fackrell (Ospreys), Benji Williams (Opsreys), Tom Cowan (Bath Rugby), Morgan Lloyd (Dragons), Jac Lloyd (Bristol Bears), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys)