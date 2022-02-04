A CAERPHILLY mum is determined to live life to the full after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Marie Ward, 40, was given her cancer diagnosis in May 2020 during the first lockdown.

The Islwyn Gymnastics Club owner found a lump and called her GP. She praised the surgery for how quickly they saw her.

She discovered the lump while in the shower before bed and after her husband also felt the lump, she called her GP the following day.

Mrs Ward said: “It was during the first lockdown, so I was nervous about getting an appointment, but I was seen straight away. Normally I wouldn’t tell the receptionist why I needed an appointment, but I was a bit panicked and said, ‘I think there’s a lump in my breast.’”

Half an hour later she had a phone call from the doctor asking how quickly she could be at the surgery and 10 minutes later she was being examined and referred to the breast clinic where she was given an ultrasound and biopsy.

“I knew straight away it wasn’t good news when the nurse’s face changed, and she started stroking my arm,” said the mum-of-two.

A second mammogram and biopsybiopsy, they found more tumours. An MRI detected tumours in her liver and she was told she had stage four cancer.

“All I could think about was my four-year-old and my eight-year-old. When you’re given the news you think you’re going to die. I thought, how’s my husband going to cope? How are my kids going to cope?”

Mrs Ward began her treatment the following month but had to go through the chemotherapy alone because of covid restrictions. Her chemotherapy treatment did not go well.

“I had an infection, and it triggered the alarm for sepsis so I was put on strong antibiotics,” she said.

During her last round of chemotherapy, Mrs Ward began having chest pains and while at home, started vomiting blood. She was sent to the Grange University Hospital before being transferred to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

X-rays showed she had two holes in her intestinal artery so she had surgery.

There has been some positive news for Mrs Ward. She began taking Herceptin – a drug developed by Cancer Research UK – in January 2021 and has had a single mastectomy and lymph node clearance as well as 15 rounds of radiotherapy. Recent scans for Mrs Ward have detected no tumours in her liver.

“My friend who is a radiographer did the scan and she couldn’t find any signs of a tumour. A second scan was also clear, so I am really pleased.

“However, I am trying to be pragmatic about the situation but at the moment I’m feeling good, and determined to live life to the full.”

She is currently planning training camps in Italy for her gymnasts ahead of a competition in Germany and said that the cancer has helped her to live the dreams she has.

Mrs Ward is hoping her story will inspire people to get involved in celebrating Cancer Research UK’s work and help to fund further research. World Cancer Day is on Friday, February 4 – which is also the 20th anniversary of the charity.

Mrs Ward said: “So many lives are touched by cancer and, following the impact of the pandemic, it’s as urgent an issue now as it’s ever been. New discoveries and breakthroughs are crucial to help save lives in the future.

“I want everyone in Wales to get one of Cancer Research UK’s unity bands. Wearing one is such a simple way to show solidarity with people affected by the disease, whilst also raising vital funds.”

In Wales, around 19,600 people are diagnosed with cancer each year. Ruth Amies, spokesperson for Cancer Research UK in Wales said: “As we mark our anniversary this World Cancer Day, we want to say a heartfelt thank you to Marie and people across Wales for their incredible commitment to the cause.

“Thanks to our supporters, we’ve achieved so much. Every day we see the benefits of research we’ve previously funded being realised, helping people live longer and healthier lives.

“One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, and so we will never stop striving to create better treatments for tomorrow. That’s why we hope everyone will wear a unity band with pride – knowing they are helping to save and improve lives for generations to come. We’ve come so far. And we will go much further. Together we will beat cancer.”

Unity bands are available in Cancer Research UK shops and online at cruk.org/worldcancerday for a suggested donation of £2.