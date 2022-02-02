NEWPORT is currently the area worst affected by Covid in Wales, according to Public Health Wales.

The local authority has a rolling seven-day case rate – up to January 28, the latest available data – of 865 per 100,000 people.

The second worst affected area for that week is Carmarthenshire, where the case rate stands at 673.3.

Torfaen has the third highest case rate in Wales – 648.1 per 100,000 people.

Elsewhere in Gwent, Caerphilly (572.7) has the tenth highest case rate in Wales, while Blaenau Gwent’s case rate is 555.4 per 100,000 people.

Monmouthshire, on the other hand, has a case rate of 411.2 – with only Flintshire (376.7), Anglesey (371.2), Gwynedd (272.2) and Ceredigion (255.9) recording a lower case rate.

The Wales-wide figure is now 545.9 per 100,000 – or just under one case per 200 people.

A total of 1,870 new cases were recorded across Wales in the 24 hours up to 9am on Tuesday, February 1. Of these, 454 were recorded in the Gwent region.

Newport saw a rise of 134 cases, with only Cardiff recording more new cases – 316 – in the 24-hour period.

Caerphilly (131) saw the fourth highest rise in cases in Wales, while Torfaen (79) had the ninth highest number of new cases.

Eleven authorities recorded fewer new cases than in Blaenau Gwent (63), while Monmouthshire’s 47 new cases was the seventh lowest for an authority in Wales.

A further 10 coronavirus deaths have been reported by Public Health Wales. None of these were in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board region, where the death toll remains at 1,166.

Here's where the latest cases have been recorded:

Cardiff: 316

Newport: 134

Swansea: 132

Caerphilly: 131

Carmarthenshire: 129

Flintshire: 119

Rhondda Cynon Taf: 98

Vale of Glamorgan: 98

Torfaen: 79

Blaenau Gwent: 63

Neath Port Talbot: 63

Bridgend: 61

Merthyr Tydfil: 61

Pembrokeshire: 61

Powys: 56

Monmouthshire: 47

Anglesey: 29

Conwy: 26

Wrexham: 26

Ceredigion: 22

Gwynedd: 22

Denbighshire: 11

Resident Outside Wales: 73

Unknown Location: 13