PEOPLE are being warned to be alert after a number of scam calls from people claiming to offer debt help were reported.

Citizens Advice's Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent team have made the warning after receiving a number of calls alerting them to scammers, who have been calling people claiming Citizens Advice had asked them to contact individuals regarding debt services.

Lucy Williams, advice service manager, said: “We have had reports from a handful of people who have received calls from someone claiming Citizens Advice has asked them to call and help with a debt problem.

“People have told us that the caller has said that the client has been referred by Citizens Advice for debt advice. We will never contact you to offer advice on any issue unless you have come to us for help and support.”

She continued that Citizens Advice may arrange for someone else to contact individuals, but only after first having been approached for help and when a more specialist service is the best way to help resolve the problem.

She said: “If you get a text, phone call or email offering you help you haven’t asked for, then it is most certainly a scam.”

Ms Williams said that a genuine person connected with Citizens Advice will only make contact if a client has asked for advice or they want to know about the satisfaction with the service and if the problem has been resolved.

She also urges people who do receive these calls to challenge the caller and ask for their credentials.

She said: “An adviser will have made an appointment to call you. They will ask you to provide your personal details to confirm you are the right person we are calling. But if you have any doubts, ask for their credentials. A genuine adviser will be more than willing to prove they are who they claim to be.”

Anyone concerned they may have been targeted by a scam caller should:

Not give or confirm any personal information