THE UFC is set to return to London after three years away next month, and tickets are now on sale.
The event, on March 19, will be headlined by British heavyweight Tom Aspinall, as he takes on Russian Alexander Volkov.
The evening’s card will also feature Liverpool lightweight Paddy Pimblett.
The hugely popular fighter has promised another spectacular finish and he is already dreaming of a fight at Anfield.
The 27-year-old will take on Kazula Vargas at the O2 Arena on March 19 aiming to build on a memorable debut victory over Luigi Vendramini in September.
Speaking ahead of the UFC’s return to London, UFC President Dana White said “Every time we put on an event in London it’s an unbelievable experience. The fans are incredible, and the fights are always off the charts.
"It’s a different kind of energy in England. And I can’t wait to get back there with a fight card on March 19.”
How to get tickets to UFC Fight Night in London
Tickets for the event, at the O2 in London, will go on general sale via Ticketmaster on Friday.
But presale tickets are available already via Ticketmaster.
It will be the 12th time the UFC has held an event in London, and their first international show of the year.
The March 19 event will begin at 4pm.
You can get tickets via Ticketmaster.
