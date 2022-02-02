Two Welsh cocktail bars have made it into the top 50 in the UK, including the one ranked as the best across Britain.

According to the Top 50 Cocktail Bar Awards, the best cocktail bar in the UK is in Cardiff.

The list is created by collecting votes from a hand-picked voting academy of industry experts.

The awards ask for the opinions of the academy to give them a list of high-end and unique cocktail bars across the UK.

These votes are counted and tallied, and that makes up the official list.

Best cocktail bars in Wales

Lab 22 in Cardiff is not only the highest climber of this year’s Top 50 list, it is also the best cocktail bar in the UK according to the awards.

Lab 22 (Top 50 cocktail bars)

They say: “Owned by Pajtim Tana Hasa, Lab 22 has bags of personality and is a must visit and was recently announced winner of the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award at 2021’s World’s 50 Best Bars. We’ll tell you more about the menu in a moment.

“The bar itself is sensationally designed, mixing contemporary style with a touch of elegance and bounds of fun and exceptional experience.

“It is a unique space in every sense of the word and offers a scientific approach to its cocktails, incorporating a wow factor into every drink mixed, shaken or poured.”

The Pennyroyal in Cardiff also made the list, coming in at number 36.

Desciribing the bar, the awards said: “The staff are extremely knowledgeable when it comes to the classics, but also the array of spirits on offer in the bar.

“And despite being a highly designed venue with an exceptional drink offering, it is a friendly neighbourhood bar where locals mix with drinks aficionados and revellers alike.”