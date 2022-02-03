THE A48 between Newport and Cardiff could undergo a radical transformation under new proposals.

Lanes of the current road may be turned into bus lanes and cycle paths in a bid to improve active travel options between the two major population centres.

The proposals form part of wider plans to reduce our region's reliance on the car and develop what the South East Wales Transport Commission called a "network of alternatives".

That commission was set up in the wake of the Welsh Government's decision to scrap the proposed M4 relief road, to find other ways transport could be improved and congestion alleviated on the motorway around Newport.

This stage of the wider project will look at improving active travel (walking and cycling) and public transport options to the west of the city, focusing on the A48 dual carriageway and the bike path National Cycle Route 88 (NCN88).

The group set up to develop the commission's vision said the proposals "will make it easier for people to travel to where they need to go for work and leisure right across South East Wales, in an environmentally friendly way".

Map showing the section of the A48 (red line) affected by the new proposals. Map source: Google

Cardiff Council is currently looking at options for a continuous cycle path along Newport Road to the city boundary that, if built, will link up with these plans.

The options for the A48 and NCN88 have now been put out for public consultation. To view the full plans and have your say, visit gov.wales/cardiff-newport-travel-corridors

Artist's impressions of the proposals to transform a section of the A48 between Newport and Cardiff. Original pictures: Welsh Government

There are three options on the table for adapting a four-mile stretch of dual carraigeway between Tredegar Park and St Mellons. Each option would see a new two-way cycling lane constructed and changes to junction, prioritising buses, walkers and cyclists. There would also be fewer changes to speed limits in Castleton.

Option 1 would see a two-way cycleway built alongside the existing dual carriageway and would cause the least disruption during construction. But this plan would also require some land acquisition and the road would need to be narrowed in some areas.

Option 2 would see the two-way cycleway replace two existing traffic lanes, effectively turning this stretch of dual carriageway into one lane in each direction. This plan wouldn't require any land acquisition but it would cause disruption when the road is modified.

Option 3 is the most radical and would see wholesale changes to the existing road. The A48 would be cut to one traffic lane in each direction, with two bus lanes added and a cycleway built alongside. The plans would require "minimal" land acquisition and would cost the least of the three options, the plans say.

There are also three options for improving the cycleway between Pencarn Way in Newport and Cypress Drive, with upgrade options for the existing route including the restriction of through traffic in places, and to fully separate bike, pedestrian and vehicle lanes along the route.

The public consultation for the A48 and NCN88 proposals ends on March 11.