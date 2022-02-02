PLANS by a technology giant to relocate to a bigger facility in Newport have been welcomed by council bosses, as a planning application was formally approved.

SPTS Technologies is all set to move from its existing Ringland home to a new, purpose-built facility on the outskirts of the city, as planning permission for its construction was approved earlier today (Wednesday, February 2).

The plans will see a research and development facility, along with the firm’s administrative wing moved to a location at the Celtic Way Business Park off Imperial Way, next to the existing Vantage Data Centre.

It will allow the firm, which specialises in next-generation technology for the semi-conductor and microelectronics industry, to expand to meet demand, with forecasts estimating that their existing plant would be outgrown by mid-2023.

In total, 460 employees will move to the new facility, once up and running, though it will be designed to accommodate 650 members of staff, with future growth plans over the coming years.

Currently, the company, which has called Newport home for more than 40 years, has its main site on Ringland Way, along with a smaller storage facility four miles away.

But now, the new plans will bring their entire Newport operation to one campus.

Newport City Council, which approved the planning application – subject to a section 106 contribution agreement being reached, has welcomed the news.

Cllr Jane Mudd, leader of Newport City Council, said: “I’m proud that SPTS Technologies is based in Newport and delighted that it intends to stay in the city as it expands.

“It is one of our cutting-edge businesses in the city’s flourishing high-tech sector and rightly has Welsh Government “anchor company” status in recognition of its role in increasing jobs and growing the economy.

“I’m sure SPTS Technologies will continue to play a key role in the city and look forward to its future growth and positive impact on the local economy in its new home.”

According to the council, “when completed, the company’s new-state-of-the-art facility will almost double its footprint in Newport, bringing additional high technology, high value jobs to the region.”

It is not yet known when work on the new facility will start.