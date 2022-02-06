THERE are just over 100 speed cameras located throughout the Gwent region ready to catch those breaking the law.
GoSafe – Wales’ speed camera agency – has mapped the location of their fixed and mobile speed cameras across Gwent. Here we list them for you.
Remember, the speed limits on each road should be adhered to whether there is a camera there or not.
Newport:
- A48 Castleton (mobile camera);
- A48 Berryhill (mobile camera);
- A468 Caerphilly Road (mobile camera);
- A467 southbound (mobile camera);
- Bassaleg Road (mobile camera);
- B4591 Risca Road/Glasllwch Crescent (mobile camera);
- Allt-yr-yn Avenue (mobile camera);
- B4237 Cardiff Road (mobile camera);
- Corporation Road (mobile camera);
- B4237 George Street Bridge (two red light cameras);
- A4042 Kingsway (fixed);
- B4237 Chepstow Road (mobile camera);
- B4237 Chepstow Road, the Coldra (mobile camera);
- M4 J23A to J28 (average speed camera);
- B4596 Caerleon Road (mobile camera);
- Ponthir Road (mobile camera);
- B4245 Magor Road (mobile camera);
- A48 Chepstow Road;
- A4051 Bettws Lane (three red light cameras).
Monmouthshire:
- A466 Hereford Road, Monmouth (mobile camera);
- A466 Redbrook Road, Monmouth (mobile camera);
- A466 Llandogo (mobile camera);
- B4293 Llanishen (mobile camera);
- Chepstow Road, Llansoy (mobile camera);
- A466 St Arvans to Livox Bends (mobile camera);
- Devauden Road, St Arvans (mobile camera);
- A466 St Lawrence Road, Chepstow (mobile camera);
- Monmouth Road, Usk (mobile camera);
- B4598 Porthycarne Street, Abergavenny Road (mobile camera);
- Llangybi (mobile camera);
- A48 Caerwent (mobile camera);
- A48 Caerwent (fixed camera);
- C136 Chepstow Road and Sandy Lane, Caldicot (mobile camera);
- B4245 Caldicot Bypass (mobile camera);
- M4 former toll plaza (mobile camera);
- B4245 Magor (mobile camera);
- B4269 Llanellen (mobile camera);
- A40 Monmouth Road, Abergavenny (mobile camera);
- A40 Brecon Road, Nevill Hall, Abergavenny (mobile camera);
- A465 Pandy Village, Offa’s Tavern to Rhos Gwyn (mobile camera);
- A4077 Crickhowell Road, Gilwern, Abergavenny (mobile camera).
Blaenau Gwent
- A467 Aberbeeg Road (mobile camera);
- Bourneville Road, Blaina (mobile camera);
- A4046 Station Road, Waunllwyd (mobile camera);
- New Road, Nantyglo (mobile camera);
- Chapel Road, Nantyglo (mobile camera);
- A4047 Beaufort Hill and King Street, Brynmawr (mobile camera);
- Queens Villas, Beaufort Road, Ebbw Vale (mobile camera);
- A4046 College Road, Ebbw Vale (mobile camera);
- B4478 Letchworth Road (mobile camera);
- A4046 Ebbw Vale (mobile camera).
Torfaen
- Newport Road, Llantarnam (mobile camera).
- Llanfrechfa Way, Cwmbran (mobile camera);
- Holybush Way, Cwmbran (mobile camera);
- Henllys Way, Cwmbran (two mobile cameras);
- Greenmeadow Way, Cwmbran (mobile camera);
- C276 Ty Gwyn Way, Cwmbran (two mobile cameras);
- Greenforge Way, Cwmbran (mobile camera);
- Station Road, Sebastopol (mobile camera);
- The Highway, New Inn (mobile camera);
- A472 Pontymoile Gyratory/Skew Fields (mobile camera);
- Rockhill Road junction (two red light cameras);
- Usk Road, New Inn (mobile camera);
- A472 Lower Race, Pontypool (fixed camera);
- Crumlin Road, Pontypool (mobile camera);
- A4043 Snatchwood Road (mobile camera);
- B4246 Freeholdland Road (mobile camera);
- B4246 New Road, Garndiffaith (mobile camera);
- B4246 Varteg, Abersychan (mobile camera);
- B4248 Garn Road, Blaenavon (mobile camera).
Caerphilly:
- White Rose Way, near Tredegar (mobile camera);
- A469 Pleasant View, Tirphil (mobile camera);
- A4048 Newport Road, Hollybush, Manmoel (mobile camera);
- Bailey Street, Deri (mobile camera);
- B4511 Bedwellty Road, Aberbargoed (mobile camera);
- A4048 Argoed (mobile camera);
- A469 Gwerthoner Place and Park Place, Gilfach (fixed camera);
- Pengam Road (mobile camera);
- B4254 Church Road, Gelligaer (mobile camera);
- A469 New Road, Tir Y Berth (mobile camera);
- Victoria Road, Feur-de-Lis (mobile camera);
- Main Road, Maesycymmer (mobile camera);
- A472 Ystrad Mynach (mobile camera);
- A472 Hafodyrynys Road (mobile camera);
- B4251 Kendon Hill (mobile camera);
- Bryn Howard Terrace and Syr Dafydd Avenue, Oakdale (mobile camera);
- North Road, Newbridge (mobile camera);
- Oakdale Terrace (mobile camera);
- Pant Road, Newbridge (mobile camera);
- B4251 Newbridge Road, Pontllanfraith (mobile camera);
- Wingfield Crescent, Llanbradach (mobile camera);
- Greenway, Bedwas Industrial Estate (mobile camera);
- B4263 Bowls Terrace/Mill Road (mobile camera);
- B4623 Mountain Road, Caerphilly (mobile camera);
- A468 Newport Road, Trethomas (fixed camera);
- A468, Machen village (mobile camera);
- B4591 Risca Road, Pontymister (two mobile cameras).
Mobile speed cameras are housed within police vans and are set up on roadsides.
How and where they are deployed depends on the accident history and road safety problems at each location.
Mobile cameras also operate in areas where communities have complained that speeding is endangering lives.
The actual locations for mobile safety camera vans are within the area of the site and not specifically where the vans park.
Moreover, the vans will not always be monitoring the stretch of road identified.
However, this does not negate an offence, GoSafe explains on their website.
“All speed limits should be adhered to, not just where you believe there may be enforcement.
“There are no enforcement free times, and no enforcement free locations.”
The sites where mobile speed cameras are, according to GoSafe’s map.
